Cheltenham Festival: Annie Mc misses Mrs Parry Power Mares' Chase

The Jonjo O’Neill-trained seven-year-old, owned by Coral Champions Club, has suffered a minor setback which is enough to force her to miss Friday’s Grade Two contest over an extended two and a half miles.

“Unfortunately Annie Mc has had a setback and will miss the Festival,” said Simon Clare, Ladbrokes Coral PR director.

“Fortunately it’s not a serious issue, and she could still run again this season. Cheltenham has just come a week too soon.