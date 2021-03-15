Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Cheltenham
Fast Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
News
Tips
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
NRs
Columnists
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Annie Mc on her way to victory

Cheltenham Festival: Annie Mc misses Mrs Parry Power Mares' Chase

By Sporting Life
10:40 · MON March 15, 2021

Annie Mc has been ruled out of the Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Chase at Cheltenham.

The Jonjo O’Neill-trained seven-year-old, owned by Coral Champions Club, has suffered a minor setback which is enough to force her to miss Friday’s Grade Two contest over an extended two and a half miles.

“Unfortunately Annie Mc has had a setback and will miss the Festival,” said Simon Clare, Ladbrokes Coral PR director.

“Fortunately it’s not a serious issue, and she could still run again this season. Cheltenham has just come a week too soon.

Sky Bet's first race special at the Cheltenham Festival

“We are naturally disappointed, but she’s been an absolute star for us, and there will be more big days ahead for her.”

Annie Mc was as low as 7/1 for what is a new race at the Festival, having won her last two starts well at Doncaster and Warwick.

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

Most Read Racing

Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content