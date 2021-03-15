Cheltenham Festival: Annie Mc misses Mrs Parry Power Mares' Chase

Annie Mc has been ruled out of the Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Chase at Cheltenham.
The Jonjo O’Neill-trained seven-year-old, owned by Coral Champions Club, has suffered a minor setback which is enough to force her to miss Friday’s Grade Two contest over an extended two and a half miles.
“Unfortunately Annie Mc has had a setback and will miss the Festival,” said Simon Clare, Ladbrokes Coral PR director.
“Fortunately it’s not a serious issue, and she could still run again this season. Cheltenham has just come a week too soon.
“We are naturally disappointed, but she’s been an absolute star for us, and there will be more big days ahead for her.”
Annie Mc was as low as 7/1 for what is a new race at the Festival, having won her last two starts well at Doncaster and Warwick.