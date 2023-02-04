Annaf confirmed his reputation as the most exciting sprinter on the all-weather as he stormed home from the rear to take the six-furlong BetUK Kachy Stakes at Lingfield Park on Saturday.
Mick Appleby’s four-year-old was sent off the 6/5 favourite following two eye-catching victories but his task of completing a hat-trick was made significantly harder when he missed the break.
One Night Stand cut out the running until he was headed by Diligent Harry approaching the final furlong. Diligent Harry shifted right soon after, allowing Rossa Ryan to steer Annaf down his inside and take up the running with just under a furlong to race.
Diligent Harry continued to drift across the track, compromising a couple of his rivals, and could not get back on terms with Annaf, who posted a cosy neck success to book his place in the £150,000 All-Weather Sprint Championships at Newcastle on Good Friday.
Appleby said: “I thought it was game over from the start and then Annaf was stuck on the inside but luckily it all opened up for him.
“He is only about 15.2hh, so he’s quite small but pretty nippy. Hopefully, we can go on to Finals Day and he can win there. Newcastle will definitely suit him better than here, so we will freshen him up and go straight there.
“He has been quite busy recently and Good Friday is not that long away. We know the track at Newcastle suits – he was second there in the Chipchase Stakes, when he ran into a really good horse. Hopefully, he can go one better this time.
“We bought Annaf pretty cheap at Newmarket sales as an unraced horse and he has kept progressing. We gave him a good break and I think he has just strengthened up again this year. The owners are happy – they’re on about building a stud now!”
Ryan added: “I couldn’t believe the gaps I got. The eventual second has drifted up the straight and I had to switch. It was either I switch and win or come down, so it was risky. Annaf has tons of speed and the man training him has worked wonders. Annaf looks like he is a grade above everyone else at the minute, so all roads lead to Newcastle.
“Even though he gives so many lengths away jumping out the gate, in some ways it’s good because he idles when he gets there. I think, over the straight six at Newcastle, everyone will be jumping and rolling again, so it will give me a bit more time. He has the gears to get you out of trouble, so I can be nice and patient.”
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
Manaafith maintained her unbeaten all-weather record as she claimed some notable scalps in the day’s other Listed Fast-Track Qualifier, the new Spreadex Sports Tandridge Stakes over a mile.
The Shadwell homebred had already booked her Good Friday place thanks to a Filly & Mare Fast-Track Qualifier success and now has the option of running in the £150,000 All-Weather Mile Championship on what looks set to be her swansong for Roger Varian.
Despite only having an official mark of 95, Manaafith went off 9/4 joint-favourite, with her five rivals including the 116-rated duo of Sir Busker and Tempus, who had both posted Group-race wins on turf during 2022.
Sir Busker forfeited several lengths after fluffing the start, with Manaafith held up in fifth as outsider Larado tore off into an uncontested lead.
Lord Of The Lodge briefly hit the front when Larado came back to the field passing the furlong-pole. Manaafith quickened powerfully down the centre of the course, taking up the running inside the final half-furlong before forging clear under Jim Crowley.
Sir Busker made late inroads to pip Lord Of The Lodge for second on the line, a length and three-quarters behind the impressive winner.
Crowley said: “Manaafith is a good-looking filly who is thriving on the all-weather. On paper, she had a bit of making up to do but the race was run at a sound gallop, which set it up for her nicely.
“She has a nice turn of foot and I think she has a date with Minzaal after Finals Day, unless there is a change of heart.”
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.