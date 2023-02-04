Mick Appleby’s four-year-old was sent off the 6/5 favourite following two eye-catching victories but his task of completing a hat-trick was made significantly harder when he missed the break.

One Night Stand cut out the running until he was headed by Diligent Harry approaching the final furlong. Diligent Harry shifted right soon after, allowing Rossa Ryan to steer Annaf down his inside and take up the running with just under a furlong to race.

Diligent Harry continued to drift across the track, compromising a couple of his rivals, and could not get back on terms with Annaf, who posted a cosy neck success to book his place in the £150,000 All-Weather Sprint Championships at Newcastle on Good Friday.

Appleby said: “I thought it was game over from the start and then Annaf was stuck on the inside but luckily it all opened up for him.

“He is only about 15.2hh, so he’s quite small but pretty nippy. Hopefully, we can go on to Finals Day and he can win there. Newcastle will definitely suit him better than here, so we will freshen him up and go straight there.

“He has been quite busy recently and Good Friday is not that long away. We know the track at Newcastle suits – he was second there in the Chipchase Stakes, when he ran into a really good horse. Hopefully, he can go one better this time.

“We bought Annaf pretty cheap at Newmarket sales as an unraced horse and he has kept progressing. We gave him a good break and I think he has just strengthened up again this year. The owners are happy – they’re on about building a stud now!”

Ryan added: “I couldn’t believe the gaps I got. The eventual second has drifted up the straight and I had to switch. It was either I switch and win or come down, so it was risky. Annaf has tons of speed and the man training him has worked wonders. Annaf looks like he is a grade above everyone else at the minute, so all roads lead to Newcastle.

“Even though he gives so many lengths away jumping out the gate, in some ways it’s good because he idles when he gets there. I think, over the straight six at Newcastle, everyone will be jumping and rolling again, so it will give me a bit more time. He has the gears to get you out of trouble, so I can be nice and patient.”