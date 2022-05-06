“She is very laid back and takes everything in her stride so the travelling is never an issue for her.”

“She likes at Ayr as it is a flat track so she should like Haydock as well. I’ve never had a runner at the track so it will be a new experience but it is a top class track and the prize money is very good.

“The whole of last season revolved around the Scottish Champion Hurdle and luckily it came off. This would be a little bonus if we won this.

“There is a big field and it will be competitive and there could be something lurking better handicapped but we go there with a good chance.

“We are claiming 5lbs off her back with Mark on board so essentially she is running off the same mark. We are hopeful she will run a big race.

McConnell said: “This has been the plan since she won the Scottish Champion Hurdle. She seems in good nick and we are happy with her.

Anna Bunina will in theory race from the same mark of 130 with McConnell enlisting the services of conditional jockey Mark McDonagh, whose 5lb claim will cancel out the rise in the weights she was given following her latest success.

Thirty five minutes after sending out Bronson In Blue in the Pertemps Network Long Distance Handicap Hurdle (2.25pm), McConnell will then give Anna Bunina the chance to add to her win in the Scottish Champion Hurdle at Ayr in the Grade Three feature.

The County Meath handler is no stranger to tasting victory on British shores, having trained winners at a number of courses including Cheltenham. But he will break new ground at the weekend when saddling two runners at the North West track.

Finishing one place behind Anna Bunina in Scotland was the Dan Skelton-trained West Cork, who will bid to score for the first time since winning after a 631 day absence at the same level in the Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle at Cheltenham in November.

Skelton said: “It is a pretty competitive race with a maximum field but I’m really happy with him. He is in great form and as long as the ground was going to be okay we it was a case of ‘off we go’.

“It was a good run at Ayr last time out but I think this track might suit him better with the longer straight.

“To win a big race last season like the Greatwood we were delighted. He ran well for the rest of the season and was not beaten far in a County Hurdle.

“This will be his last run over hurdles before he goes chasing in the autumn.”

The Alcester handler hopes that a recent wind operation and the application of a set of cheek pieces can help spark a revival from his other runner, Cabot Cliffs.

He added: “We have done some changes with Cabot Cliffs and he is happy and healthy so it is a case of seeing how he gets on. He did very well as a juvenile but he has just paid the price for that consistency since then."

Grade One-winning handler Skelton is not the only trainer double-handed in the extended 1m 7f contest, with Neil Mulholland set to saddle both Milkwood and Penwell.

While last season was one of frustration for Milkwood, who failed to take to fences before finishing fifth during the defence of his Scottish Champion Hurdle crown, little went wrong for stablemate Penwell.

After rattling up four successive victories at the end of the 2020-21 season, the nine year old mare added a further three wins to her name last season to complete a seven timer before unseating her rider on her latest appearance at the track.

Mulholland said: “Hopefully the run in the Scottish Champion Hurdle will have brought Milkwood on to where he needs to be. He schooled well on Thursday morning and hopefully he will run well.

“He just didn’t take to chasing last season so we are reverting back to hurdles and this was one of a couple of races after Cheltenham he could run in. He is a pound higher than when he was second in last year’s Galway Hurdle and if he runs his race he will be close.

“We are very happy with Penwell and she looks well at the moment and she deserves to take her chance in a race like this. She is a mare that is in great form and it would be no surprise if she ran into the frame off her light weight coming back down in trip."

Fresh from enjoying his best ever campaign last season after saddling 50 winners, trainer Tom Lacey hopes Sebastapol can take advantage of a lower mark back over hurdles following a recent spell chasing.

Lacey said: “He seems to be in great nick and we thought we would have a go at this as it is worth so much.

“He probably wants further over hurdles but he is better treated over them compared to fences and it is a decent prize to have a go at.

“I think the visor has helped him more than blinkers and I think he will be competitive. We just don’t want any more rain. He deserves to win a big one and he will be giving it his best.”