Anmaat lands the John Smith's Cup
Anmaat ambitions will keep Owen Burrows warm during the winter

By Ashley Iveson
15:43 · THU October 06, 2022

Owen Burrows is looking forward to campaigning Anmaat at the highest level next season after he rounded off his 2022 campaign with victory on Arc weekend.

Last season’s Cambridgeshire runner-up did not make his seasonal debut until July, but has appeared intent on making up for lost time – winning each of his three starts.

A lucrative comeback success in the John Smith’s Cup at York was followed by an impressive display in the Rose of Lancaster Stakes at Haydock – and he completed his hat-trick with a determined display in the Prix Dollar at ParisLongchamp on Saturday.

In another year connections may have been tempted to supplement for the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot on Saturday week – but with Shadwell represented by the brilliant Baaeed on Champions Day, Anmaat is set for winter break before being brought back in the spring.

“It was a huge thrill. To have a winner on a big weekend like Arc weekend, with Sheikha Hissa and the team over there in attendance, was fantastic,” said Burrows.

“The horse has really come of age this year. He’s got his act together and he’s really one to look forward to for next year.

“I think we’ll put him away now. Speaking to the team at the sales earlier in the week, I think that’s him for now and we’ll look to next season.”

