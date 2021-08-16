Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Tips
Features
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Market Rasen
Market Rasen

Animal remedies seized in Ireland as part of ‘ongoing’ probe into equine doping

By Sporting Life
08:05 · THU November 11, 2021

Animal remedies have been seized during a raid on an Irish farm as part of an investigation into equine doping.

The raid in Co Kildare was carried out on Tuesday, led by Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) officials supported by gardai as well as Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) staff.

An IHRB spokesperson said: “IHRB officials were in attendance at an operation led by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and the gardai which led to a seizure of animal remedies.

“This is an active Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine investigation so we will be making no further comment at this time.”

A DAFM spokesperson said: “On Tuesday November 9, authorised officers acting on behalf of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine carried out an enforcement operation supported by gardai attached to the Kildare/Laois drug unit and officers from the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board.

“This department-led operation involved searches and seizure of products as part of an ongoing investigation into equine doping.

“As this is an ongoing investigation, it would not be appropriate to make any further comment at this time.”

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING