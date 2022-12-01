Anightinlambourn is set to take a winter break with Ben Pauling keen to freshen the thriving eight-year-old up for a tilt at the Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup at the Cheltenham Festival.

The mare, who is owned by The Megsons who enjoyed Festival success in 2022 when Global Citizen landed the Grand Annual, has been on a roll in the latter half of this year and heads off for a break rated just shy of 30lb higher than when scoring at Worcester in August. Since then, she has returned to Worcester to notch a second victory, before two fine performances at Cheltenham this autumn, firstly finishing second – beaten half a length – at the Showcase meeting and then going one better in the hands of Jack Andrews last month – providing the amateur with his first win at the track. Having shown a liking for amateur rider contests and also a thirst for good ground, Anightinlambourn will now be saved for another spin around the undulations of Prestbury Park in the spring.

“We’ve pulled the plug on her for now, said Pauling. “She’s been in training now for 16 months and hasn’t had a break since around June/July 2021. “She’s going to have a break now and come back for the Kim Muir in March – that will be her first run back. We’ll bring her back for the better ground in the spring. “She seems to be thriving and from nowhere really she has developed plenty of tactical speed and that is something you need in those amateur races to be able to hold a position. I keep ruling her out of improving and she keeps improving every time.” Pauling, who is almost up to 50 winners for the season from his new base at Naunton Downs, is also contemplating his options for Southern National winner Slipway. The seven-year-old, who ran at Fontwell in the colours made famous by 1981 Grand National Aldiniti, received a 7lb rise for that success, where he galloped on strongly and was staying all the way to the line in the stamina-sapping contest. The win now puts him on the cusp of earning his own date with Aintree’s famous spruce, but Pauling is unsure whether that challenge might come a touch too early for his progressive chaser.