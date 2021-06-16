Royal Ascot reports: Angel delight for Dettori in Duke of Cambridge

Angel delight for Dettori Frankie Dettori came with a withering stands’ side run to land the Duke Of Cambridge Stakes on Indie Angel for Cheveley Park and John & Thady Gosden on day two of Royal Ascot. Sent off at 22/1, the four-year-old was comfortably beaten by Lady Bowthorpe at Newmarket on Guineas weekend but emphatically reversed that form off 3lb better terms. As they all came down the middle in one group Dettori inched his way towards the stands’ side and had acres of space to run into when he asked his filly to go. It was a decisive manoeuvre and she had two and a half lengths to spare over Lady Bowthorpe at the line with the well-backed Queen Power only third. It was a 75th winner at Royal Ascot for Dettori who said: “Everything fell right today. “She likes faster ground, cover, and she likes plenty of room – she got all three of those things. “Well done to the Gosden team, the Clarehaven team.”

Kemari strikes for Godolphin Sporting Life Nap Kemari (15/2) is a stayer on the up and ran out a ready winner of the Queen's Vase. William Buick tracked the early pace - set by stablemate Law Of The Sea - before bursting clear two furlongs out. Depsite wandering towards the centre of the track he was never in danger of being beaten from there despite the late flourish of 10/3 favourite Wordsworth. He claimed second ahead of Stowell but this was a one-horse contest from some way out, Kemari winning by a length-and-a-half.

Kemari is in control of the Queen's Vase

Appleby said: “I have to give William a lot of credit there. He was very excited about him when he broke his maiden at Yarmouth. “He was very impressed with what he did at Yarmouth, visually you had to be impressed but I had question marks as to what level we would take him to at this stage in his career. All credit to him, he’s given him a great ride and it’s great to get a winner on the board at Royal Ascot.” “It’s only his third run today,” Buick said. “He stays well, Charlie always thought this race would suit him and it was just a very good performance. He’s a horse we don’t really know a lot about but he did that very well, he had a lovely trip round. He gets in that lovely rhythm, which stayers need to do, it was a nice race to ride.”

Suzy too Quick for Queen Mary rivals Quick Suzy cut down favourite Twilight Gleaming to win the Queen Mary Stakes for the remarkable Gavin Cromwell. Fresh from winning the Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham with Flooring Porter, he made his first runner at Royal Ascot a winning one as runners racing close to the stands' rail dominated. The market leader carried the burden of being Wesley Ward's banker of the week and she was still in front at the furlong pole. However Gary Carroll had her covered aboard the winner who picked up nicely to win by a length-and-a-quarter. “I’m delighted” Carroll told ITV Racing. “Fair play to Gavin, three-mile Stayers’ Hurdle or five furlongs at Ascot – he can do it. She was very good today, she didn’t have the best prep going and fair play to Gavin, she was spot on today. “She travelled well, I thought they didn’t go quick enough but I knew she’d get to the line well today. She outstayed the American horse, she’s very good, very genuine, very tough – she’s a good filly.”

Celebration time for the Quick Suzy team