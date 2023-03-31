Angel Bleu hunting further French glory

Following an encouraging return at Wolverhampton, Angel Bleu will now be partnered by Ryan Moore as he returns to the French capital for Group Three duty – tasked with taking on Francis-Henri Graffard’s dual race winner and six-time course scorer, The Revenant.

Despite failing to find the scoresheet during his three-year-old season, he continued to hold his own in esteemed company, finishing third in the Greenham and also not disgraced behind Baaeed in the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood.

Ralph Beckett’s son of Dark Angel struck twice on French soil as a two-year-old, firstly landing the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere before doubling his Group One haul in the Criterium International 20 days later.

“We were very pleased with his run at Wolverhampton,” said Jamie McCalmont, racing manager for Angel Bleu’s owner Marc Chan.

“The draw wasn’t the best, but everyone was delighted with his performance and we’re just building up from there. The horse seems to thrive on racing and likes the course, so we may as well run and keep going.

“When you look back at his run in the Sussex Stakes, on ground he didn’t like, and where he came out of the race with an injury – Baaeed was probably at his peak at that point and it wasn’t really a bad effort. Other than the two times at Royal Ascot, the horse has never run a bad race.

“The Revenant has won this race twice and on that ground, at that distance, it will be no egg and spoon race. It’s not an easy race, but it’s kind of an obvious spot and Ryan Moore right now is kind of walking on water – he’s in a zone he has never been in before.”

Moore is also in action on the card in the Group Three Prix Penelope where he has the chance to continue his global purple patch aboard Aidan O’Brien’s Camelot filly, Be Happy.

“Be Happy will enjoy the expected soft ground and she is a filly we like,” the jockey told Betfair.

“She won well on her debut in testing ground at Cork and she probably didn’t get the run of the race when stepped up in class at the Curragh next time. This longer trip will suit the Camelot filly.

“We also have Fillies’ Mile fifth Library in here and she certainly has her chance – it’s a very good race for the grade, with Pensee Du Jour an obvious threat to all after her runaway win here last time.”

