Ralph Beckett is targeting a Group One double in France this weekend with Angel Bleu and Scope.

Angel Bleu is out to bag his second top-level prize of the autumn in Saturday’s Criterium International at Saint-Cloud following his victory in the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere at ParisLongchamp three weeks ago. With Frankie Dettori again in the saddle, hopes are high that the son of Dark Angel can once again strike Group One gold. Reflecting on Angel Bleu’s success, Beckett told Sky Sports Racing: “It was very satisfying. He had to run down Charlie Appleby’s colt and won well in the end. He’s a true professional.

