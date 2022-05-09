Thoughts of going novice chasing were put on hold last season because of the dry autumn, with the now 10-year-old preferring softer ground.

However, there are no plans to put him over fences going forward, as connections feel he retains plenty of ability and enthusiasm over hurdles.

Winner of the Stayers’ Hurdle in 2019, the Emma Lavelle-trained gelded son of Oscar finished third in the Grade One Long Walk at Ascot in December, bidding to win the race for a third time following victories in 2018 and 2020.

Paisley Park then won the Grade Two Cleeve Hurdle at Cheltenham for the third time before running a close-up third to Flooring Porter in the Stayers’ Hurdle.

Although a well-held fifth to Klassical Dream in the Ladbrokes Champion Stayers’ Hurdle at Punchestown, Gemmell feels there were excuses for the horse that has won over £600,000 in prize money.