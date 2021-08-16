A winner on debut, Masekela then finished fifth in the Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot to Point Lonsdale – but it is the form of his last two races which really catches the eye.

He was beaten just a short head in the Superlative Stakes at Newmarket by subsequent Group One hero Native Trail – and then got the better of Roger Varian’s Bayside Boy, an impressive winner of the Champagne Stakes since, in a Listed event at Newbury.

“He’s in good form and he’s going to the Royal Lodge next weekend,” said Balding.

“The form of his races is working out well – which is always good to see.

“An extra furlong should really suit him in the Royal Lodge, so we’re looking forward to it.”