Andrew Balding is looking forward to seeing Masekela tackle a mile for the first time in the Group Two Juddmonte Royal Lodge Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday.
A winner on debut, Masekela then finished fifth in the Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot to Point Lonsdale – but it is the form of his last two races which really catches the eye.
He was beaten just a short head in the Superlative Stakes at Newmarket by subsequent Group One hero Native Trail – and then got the better of Roger Varian’s Bayside Boy, an impressive winner of the Champagne Stakes since, in a Listed event at Newbury.
“He’s in good form and he’s going to the Royal Lodge next weekend,” said Balding.
“The form of his races is working out well – which is always good to see.
“An extra furlong should really suit him in the Royal Lodge, so we’re looking forward to it.”
