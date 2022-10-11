Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
David Probert salutes the crowd on Coltrane
David Probert salutes the crowd on Coltrane

Andrew Balding concerned ahead of Coltrane Ascot run

By Sporting Life
11:39 · TUE October 11, 2022

Andrew Balding fears his Doncaster Cup hero Coltrane could be “over the top” ahead of the Qipco British Champions Long Distance Cup at Ascot on Saturday.

The Mastercraftsman gelding has certainly enjoyed a profitable campaign, also winning the Ascot Stakes at the Royal meeting in June and a Listed prize at Sandown.

He went on to finish fourth in the Goodwood Cup and second in the Lonsdale Cup before inflicting a surprise defeat on dual Long Distance Cup winner Trueshan on Town Moor last month.

Trueshan could once again be in opposition this weekend, provided Alan King is happy with conditions, and Balding is concerned it could prove to be one run too many for his charge.

Download the Sporting Life App

“Coltrane is in great form, but he’s had a long year,” said the Kingsclere handler. “I know I said that before Doncaster too, but he worked almost too well on Saturday – he flew, or at least he did by his standards – and that’s sometimes an indication that they are going over the top.”

Coltrane is a 7/1 shot with most firms while Trueshan is as low as 6/4 in some quarters, despite doubts about his participation.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING