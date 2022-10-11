The Mastercraftsman gelding has certainly enjoyed a profitable campaign, also winning the Ascot Stakes at the Royal meeting in June and a Listed prize at Sandown.

He went on to finish fourth in the Goodwood Cup and second in the Lonsdale Cup before inflicting a surprise defeat on dual Long Distance Cup winner Trueshan on Town Moor last month.

Trueshan could once again be in opposition this weekend, provided Alan King is happy with conditions, and Balding is concerned it could prove to be one run too many for his charge.