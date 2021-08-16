Zellie has the French 1000 Guineas, the Poule d’Essai des Pouliches, as her early-season target next year – after she signed off her juvenile campaign with victory in Sunday’s Prix Marcel Boussac at ParisLongchamp.

The daughter of Wootton Bassett made light of the heavy ground to beat Times Square by a length and three-quarters in the Group One over a mile. It was her fourth win, to add to two second places from six starts.

“She has come out of the race very well,” said Fabre. “She is finished for the season – she will go for the French Guineas, for sure.”