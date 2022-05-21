Five-furlong sprint races at the top level of horse racing is high-adrenaline stuff. A stumble from the stalls and it’s all over. Miss a beat in the first 50 yards and you’re unlikely to be in front in the last 50. It’s all about pure speed with the race over in less than a minute.

Battaash’s 2019 Nunthorpe is the modern blueprint. Sharp out of the blocks, he didn’t lead as Ornate towed him into things, but he was running fast, easily, and he killed his opposition in the middle part of the race before streaking clear. Three-and-three-quarter lengths. Dayjur’s 29-year course record broken in 55.9 seconds. With Battaash retired, the hunt is on for a new sprint king or queen. When Winter Power won last year’s Nunthorpe she looked sprinting royalty alright, but she couldn’t do it in Ireland or France last backend and the crown looked to be slipping even before the end of her three-year-old season. Back at Haydock on Saturday, in the Group 2 Cazoo Temple Stakes, she had the chance to right those wrongs, but the betting market issued a warning signal as she drifted to 4/1 from 6/4 and unfortunately that market weakness was spot on. There were no paddock negatives and she was fine on the way to post, but she wasn’t herself as soon as the stalls opened. Look at the difference between the Winter Power who broke from the stalls in last year’s Nunthorpe at York – all buzzy and quick and scampering to a prominent position – to the one who took a lead off Last Crusader at Haydock.

The fire wasn’t there. And though she briefly hit the front with two furlongs to go she was soon swallowed up, weakening markedly, finishing a seven-length eighth at the line. “All those top sprinters are the same,” her trainer Tim Easterby told us in a recent visit to his yard. “Their brain has to be right and all the boxes have to be ticked. She’s a powerball.” For whatever reason, Winter Power’s head wasn’t in the game at Haydock. You wouldn’t bet against her bouncing back at her beloved York – she was three from three there last season – later in the year, but Ascot, stiff Ascot, is a different proposition. She faded there in last year’s King’s Stand and on this evidence she could well do so again. So if not Winter Power, what about the Temple winner, KING’S LYNN? He tracked the far-side group from the rear, Winter Power’s group, with David Probert following David Allan’s every move before pouncing ahead of the final furlong. He looked in control of things as it became clear he had the beating of Arecibo, who raced in the stands’ side pack, only for Twilight Calls to lay down a strong challenge from behind King’s Lynn from the same far-side group, Henry Candy’s horse battling well but going down by a head at the line. King’s Lynn was cut to 14/1 for the King’s Stand at Royal Ascot and he looks a player. Beaten just over three lengths in seventh by Oxted in last year’s renewal, he was desperately unlucky not to finish closer after being denied a run and on this evidence he’s better than ever at the age of five. Is he a Group One winner in waiting? Probably not. He might not even confirm the form with Twilight Calls at Ascot, the Cheveley Park-owned four-year-old travelling the best and having to slightly wait for a run as King’s Lynn went for home. A head is not much to turn around and it’s easy to see why he’s priced up similarly to Andrew Balding’s horse for the King’s Stand - after just 11 career starts, he could have more to offer. The Temple has been a great springboard for top sprinters in the past. Mind you, Battaash himself won it a couple of times – and even he never went straight from Haydock to win at Ascot, being beaten by Blue Point in the King’s Stand on both occasions he went to Berkshire via Merseyside. However you view the Temple, the sprint king or queen title is still up for grabs. Winter Power is now 20/1 for the royal race on Tuesday June 14 and we now look to that contest to see if an equine speedball can take up the baton from Battaash.

