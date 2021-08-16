Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights how a couple of results at Fairyhouse on Saturday are an ominous sign for most of the training ranks.

There was a good deal of depth to the beginners' chases at Fairyhouse on Saturday, with both contests attracting double-figure fields and representatives from the leading yards in Ireland. They proved less competitive than looked likely, however, with Willie Mullins, the champion trainer since 2007/08, proving dominant and sending out one-twos in both affairs. Blue Lord (146p) and Stattler (141p) were useful hurdlers and are clearly good prospects in their own right - Stattler is vying for favouritism for the National Hunt Chase - but the key takeaway from those races is how difficult it's going to be for other yards to make a significant impact in novice chases in the coming weeks.

Mullins had six novices who made their chasing debut in November 2020 and ran to a Timeform rating of 140 or higher at the first attempt. He had only one in 2021 - Ciel de Neige at Thurles - as the well-publicised lack of rain resulted in him taking a more patient approach. The floodgates have started to open, however, with four chasing debutants this month running to a rating of 140 or higher, and he has not yet unleashed some of his best prospects.

Appreciate It, a 24-length winner of the Supreme Novices' Hurdle, was Timeform's highest-rated novice hurdler last season with a rating of 160p and his pointing background and imposing physique suggest he will excel over fences. Mullins also has other Grade 1-winning novice hurdlers set to go novice chasing soon in the shape of Galopin des Champs (h150p) and Gaillard du Mesnil (h151). Galopin des Champs followed up a ready win in the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle with an effortless success in a Grade 1 at the Punchestown Festival, while Gaillard du Mesnil was a dual Grade 1 winner over hurdles, landing the Golden Cygent at the Dublin Racing Festival and Champion Novice at the Punchestown Festival either side of finishing runner-up to Bob Olinger at the Cheltenham Festival. Galopin des Champs and Gaillard du Mesnil are among seven horses Mullins has entered in a beginners' chase at Naas on Thursday, with other notable contenders for the yard including Capodanno (h148p) and Saint Sam (h136).