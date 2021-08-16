Ahead of Saturday's Long Walk Hurdle, Timeform's Tony McFadden assesses the state of play in the staying hurdle division.

The Stayers' Hurdle roll of honour was dominated by multiple winners in the early part of the 21st century with Baracouda and Inglis Drever winning three editions apiece, while Big Buck's was even more prolific and won four on the spin. However, there has been no multiple winner of the Stayers' Hurdle since Big Buck's registered his final success in 2012, and the picture looks murkier than ever ahead of Saturday's Long Walk Hurdle, the first Grade 1 in the division this season. Here are how the leading lights in the stayers' division measure up on Timeform ratings. Flooring Porter (Timeform rating: 164) In the nine editions of the Stayers' Hurdle that have taken place since Big Buck's registered his last victory, the average Timeform rating registered by the winner is 158. Flooring Porter earned a figure of 164 for his dominant three-and-a-quarter-length defeat of Sire du Berlais last season - a performance that was backed up by the clock - and only Thistlecrack (167) has run to a higher level in the race in the period under question. Flooring Porter may have been something of a surprise winner of the Stayers' Hurdle, given he had been beaten in a couple of handicaps off marks in the low-130s earlier in the campaign, but the rating he achieved marks him down as a well above-average winner of the race.

Talent is not a question for Flooring Porter, but reliability may be as he is not straightforward, as he showed when he was pulled-up in the Champion Stayers Hurdle at Punchestown. He essentially boiled over before the race - he was the main culprit for the false start - and failed to jump fluently before weakening rapidly. Jumping also let him down on his reappearance in the Lismullen Hurdle at Navan last month as he fell at the second-last when looking the most likely winner, and he will bid to get back on track in the Christmas Hurdle at Leopardstown, the race in which he made his Grade 1 breakthrough last term. Sire du Berlais (161) Sire du Berlais was unable to justify support when fourth in the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle at the 2018 Cheltenham Festival, but, under an excellent ride from Barry Geraghty, he didn't let his supporters down in the 2019 Pertemps Final, finding plenty for pressure to prevail by a neck. Sire du Berlais had a 7 lb higher mark to defy in the Pertemps Final the following year but he did so with a bit up his sleeve, beating stablemate The Storyteller by half a length in a faster time than Stayers' Hurdle winner Lisnagar Oscar managed a couple of races later. He was again brought to the boil at last season's Festival and he put up a career-best effort to finish runner-up in the Stayers' Hurdle, finding only Flooring Porter too good, running to a level that would have been enough to win in most years. He was a respectable runner-up in the Lismullen Hurdle on his return - he would have been third had Flooring Porter completed - and will have his campaign geared around the Festival again, though he will be ten in March so it will take a big training effort from Gordon Elliott to get him to peak again.

Klassical Dream (160) Klassical Dream, the leading novice hurdler in the 2018/19 season, fell off the radar after suffering odds-on defeats in the Morgiana Hurdle and Matheson Hurdle towards the end of 2019. He could hardly have been more impressive on his return from a 16-month layoff at last season's Punchestown Festival, however, as he registered a nine-length success in an excellent time. Klassical Dream, wearing a hood on his first attempt at three miles, travelled strongly in mid-division and cruised into contention at the second-last before readily drawing clear in the straight. He was suited by the strong gallop forced by a below-par Flooring Porter, while the weight of money suggests he was primed to perfection, but it was still an impressive way to announce himself on the scene. Given Klassical Dream has already shown form that is a match for all bar an on-song Flooring Porter, and he is still unexposed over three miles, it's easy to see why he's at the head of the market for the Stayers' Hurdle. He holds an entry for the Christmas Hurdle at Leopardstown, which looks a likely starting point.

Buzz (160) The up-and-comer who has caught the imagination of punters is Buzz, the 2/1 favourite for Saturday's Long Walk Hurdle and 6/1 second favourite for the Stayers' Hurdle despite never having run over three miles. There's little question that Buzz has the ability to mix it with the best in the stayers' division as his form over two and a half miles - which includes a runner-up effort in the Aintree Hurdle - is strong, and the upward curve that he's been tracking has been showing no sign of levelling off. The main question Buzz needs to answer, however, is whether he will prove as effective over three miles as he's often impressed with how well he's travelled over shorter trips, including at two miles. Paisley Park (159) Paisley Park was completely dominant during the 2017/18 season, making it a perfect five from five when running out an authoritative winner of the Stayers' Hurdle, his strength at the finish reminiscent of a prime Big Buck's. However, while there have been some high points since, including a win in last year's Long Walk, that Stayers' Hurdle success did not usher in the expected era of dominance from Paisley Park, and he now has a bit to prove after finishing only third in both the West Yorkshire Hurdle and Long Distance Hurdle this season. He had more excuses than dismissive quotes of 40/1 for the Stayers' Hurdle would suggest, however.

Thyme Hill (158) Thyme Hill was disappointing on his return in a top-level contest at Auteuil last month but that was a rare flop from a stayer who has otherwise been a model of consistency. He was only narrowly denied by Paisley Park in the Long Walk last season - which is just about the pick of his form on the figures - and he would have been one of the leading contenders for the Stayers' Hurdle had he not been forced to miss the Cheltenham Festival with a late setback. He gained a measure of compensation at Aintree, however, securing a first Grade 1 in open company, and he still remains relatively lightly raced over hurdles.

Timeform's top staying hurdlers 164 Flooring Porter

161 Sire du Berlais

160 Klassical Dream

160 Buzz

159 Paisley Park

158 Thyme Hill