The Ridler (left) wins under Paul Hanagan
Amo Racing lodge appeal against Norfolk Stakes result

By Sporting Life
20:19 · WED June 29, 2022

Owners Amo Racing have lodged an appeal against the result of the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Controversy reigned after the conclusion of the five-furlong Group Two, which saw Richard Fahey’s The Ridler pass the post in front of the Amo-owned pair of Walbank in second and Crispy Cat in third.

Winning jockey Paul Hanagan received a 10-day ban for careless riding after The Ridler hung violently across the track, badly impeding Crispy Cat as well as the fourth-placed Brave Nation.

Crucially, though, the winner had a length and three-quarters in hand at the line over Walbank, with Crispy Cat a neck further behind in third.

And while the on-course stewards felt that Crispy Cat could have finished second, they deemed the interference had not improved the position of the winner and the placings remained unaltered.

The independent disciplinary panel of the British Horseracing Authority will convene to hear the appeal on Thursday July 7 at 9.30am.

WATCH: See for yourself by watching the Norfolk replay for free below

