The Ridler wins the Norfolk under Paul Hanagan

Amo Racing appeal against result of Norfolk Stakes to be heard on Wednesday

By Sporting Life
13:07 · TUE August 23, 2022

The appeal lodged by owners Amo Racing into the result of the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot will be heard at 10am on Wednesday.

The independent disciplinary panel of the British Horseracing Authority was originally due to hear the appeal on July 7, but that was postponed.

Controversy reigned after the conclusion of the five-furlong Group Two, which saw Richard Fahey’s The Ridler pass the post in front of the Amo-owned pair of Walbank in second and Crispy Cat in third.

Winning jockey Paul Hanagan received a 10-day ban for careless riding after The Ridler hung violently across the track, badly impeding Crispy Cat as well as the fourth-placed Brave Nation.

Crucially, though, the winner had a length and three-quarters in hand at the line over Walbank, with Crispy Cat a neck further behind in third.

And while the on-course stewards felt that Crispy Cat could have finished second, they deemed the interference had not improved the position of the winner and the placings remained unaltered.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

