Racing tips: Free preview & best bets for Saturday March 20

DOUBLE : Wilde About Oscar and The Two Amigos

UTTOXETER : 1.50 Saint Dalina, 2.25 Eclair Surf, 3.00 Wilde About Oscar, 3.35 THE TWO AMIGOS (NAP), 4.10 The Edgar Wallace, 4.45 Gaia Vallis, 5.15 Discko Des Plages, 5.50 Barrier Peaks.

The Two Amigos can be the punters’ friend by landing a deserved success in the Marston’s 61 Deep Midlands Grand National at Uttoxeter on Saturday.

Nicky Martin’s admirable stayer has been a model of consistency in long-distance handicap chases in the last couple of seasons.

Though his last victory came in the Sussex National in January 2019, The Two Amigos has run with credit many times without getting his head in front.

He had the bad luck to come up against Secret Reprieve in the Welsh Grand National Trial and the big race itself this winter, but finishing second on both occasions was a tremendous effort.

Another creditable display followed in the Grand National Trial at Haydock last month when he was third to Lord Du Mesnil.

Conditions may not be as testing at Uttoxeter as they normally are and that would be in his favour.