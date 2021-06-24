Ametist backed into Bunbury Cup favouritism after winning at Newmarket's July Course

A review of Thursday afternoon's action at Newmarket's July Course as Ametist impressed for William Haggas.

Haggas improver cut for the Cup Ametist jumped to the head of the betting for bet365 Bunbury Cup at the Moet & Chandon July Festival after completing a hat-trick of wins for the season in the Join The Great Racing Welfare Cycle Handicap at Newmarket on Thursday. After missing the cut for both the Royal Hunt Cup and Buckingham Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot last week the William Haggas-trained four year old gained compensation with victory in the seven furlong feature under title-chasing jockey Tom Marquand. Although one of the first off the bridle the gelded son of Dutch Art, homebred by Cheveley Park Stud, quickly hit top gear on the climb to the line to pass the post three quarters of a length clear of No Nonsense. Following the race, Ametist was trimmed to 8/1 favourite for the prestigious seven furlong heritage handicap on July 10 by race sponsor bet365. Haggas said of the winning 15/8 favourite: “It was a shame he didn’t get in at Ascot. He was in everything, the Royal Hunt Cup and the Buckingham Palace but he never got in. He did well there. “He could go for the Bunbury Cup. Is he quick enough for seven? He might need a bit further. “He was better today than he was last time at Newmarket, when we were a bit disappointed and he gave me a fright. He has big powerful stride on him. He is not a bad horse and he is getting better. I don’t know how good he could be. He is well bred and we have looked after him.”

Trainer George Baker admitted he can begin to “dream a little” with Passionova, who looks set to tackle Group race opposition on her next start following her victory under Pat Cosgrave in the Nooresh Juglall Memorial Fillies’ Novice Stakes. Despite being burdened with a seven pound penalty for her last time out success at Lingfield Park, the Bated Breath filly made her turf debut a triumphant one in the seven furlong contest after proving a length too strong for Sweet Enough. Baker said of the 7/1 winner: “She ran here with a penalty in a novice but her options are very limited. She won well on her second run. She had a chip removed from a fetlock which could have been an issue for her “We knew she would come on for it but to carry nine stone seven pounds against some pretty regally bred types gives us hope going forward. I thought we would win a long way out and we can now dream a little. “We will look at something at Goodwood for her as that is our local track and that Group Three (The Whispering Angel Oak Tree Stakes) would be the obvious race.” Marco Ghiani strengthened his lead in the Apprentice Jockeys Championship when partnering Benefit Street (100/30) to success in the concluding Discover Newmarket Offering Specialist Guided Tours Handicap. Ghiani was completing a 12/1 double following his success earlier in the afternoon aboard Akkeringa.

Detail swoops to win on the July Course

Detail provided Martyn Meade with his first winner in 34 days ahead of what could be a big weekend in Ireland for the trainer when finishing with a flourish to make a winning debut on the July Course. The Manton handler will be hoping the victory of the Dabirsim gelding in the Black Type Accountancy British EBF Restricted Novice Stakes is a sign of things to come for stable star Lone Eagle in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh on Saturday. Appearing to need every yard of the six furlong trip the 12/1 chance, having been slowly away, found plenty during the closing stages to deny rallying 5/6 favourite Maybury by a neck under Sean Levey. Freddie Meade, son and assistant trainer, said: “He was a bit slowly away but I loved the way he came through all the horses. It was probably a bit lucky he was slowly away as it allowed him to get in behind and get a lead throughout. He was just a very heavy horse as a yearling and we thought gelding him was the right thing to do to give him a chance. “A couple of our two year-olds have run nicely but the yard has been a bit flat but we are just starting to come out of the other side and that is our first two year old winner of the season. “Hopefully it is a good sign for the weekend.”