Appleby eyeing American assignment for Newbury victor Creative Flair

Subsequent Irish Oaks heroine Great Heavens (2012), dual Group One winner Speedy Boarding (2015) and top-class filly Sea Of Class (2018) are among the recent winners of a Listed contest better known as the Abingdon Stakes.

Creative Flair was the 13/8 favourite for this year’s renewal, having won at Ascot on her reappearance before filling the runner-up spot behind the Royal Ascot-bound Primo Bacio at York last month.

Sporting a hood for the first time, the daughter of Dubawi travelled strongly for much of the race on her first start over a mile and a quarter before knuckling down to see off chief market rival Lilac Road by half a length.

Appleby said: “I’m delighted. The step up in trip seems to have brought out some improvement – we were hopeful it would on her pedigree.

“I thought she saw it out well. Going forward we’re potentially looking at sending her further afield – we might look towards heading to America for the Belmont Oaks in July. That would be her next target.

“I think the right horses came to the fore today. Our filly and Lilac Road were the two that went in there as the highest-rated and they’ve both ran solid races.”