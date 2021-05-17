Timeform Eyecatcher Of The Day: Omany Amber

This fillies’ handicap probably took a bit less winning than looked likely beforehand, especially as the favourite Horsefly failed to meet expectations, but there are still reasons to be positive about the pair who pulled clear at the finish.

The winner Myristica showed improved form to get off the mark at the fifth attempt, with her stamina really coming to the fore on softish ground and probably proving the difference on the day after the hat-trick-seeking OMANY AMBER had travelled best of all.

Settled just behind the leader in the early stages, Omany Amber certainly looked the likeliest winner when produced to lead entering the final three furlongs, still on the bridle at the time with Myristica seemingly hard at work on her inside.

Omany Amber quickly moved into a lead of at least two lengths under Clifford Lee, but that advantage was steadily eroded as Myristica rallied, and she was unable to respond once headed deep inside the final furlong, with three quarters of a length splitting the first two at the line.

Despite this defeat, Omany Amber is almost certainly worth crediting with further progress given that she lined up from an 8 lb higher mark than when easily winning her previous start on the all-weather at Wolverhampton.

She has a generally progressive profile and should remain competitive even once reassessed, with a drop back in trip likely to be in the offing given how she shaped here. She has done most of her racing at around a mile and is likely to be suited by better ground on turf, a surface she was encountering for just the second time at Nottingham.