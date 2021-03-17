Amazing acca on Envoi Allen for £500,000 at Cheltenham - for a fiver!

The incredible bet has had four winners from his first four selections starting last June 19 when Golden Horde won the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot.

Hello Youmzain was another Royal Ascot winner for the punter and his long-range fancies Shishkin and Bob Olinger have cruised to glory in the Sporting Life Arkle and Ballymore Novices' Hurdle, respectively, this week.

Betfair spokesman Barry Orr said: “The customer is sitting on over half-a-million pound payout for just a £5 bet and told me he won’t be able to sleep tonight. I’d say that’s a massive understatement.

“He could take the cash out offer of £275,000 and sit back safe in the knowledge that regardless of what happens in the race he is £275,000 better off, or he can reject the offer and hope that Envoi Allen beats his seven opponents and also safely negotiates the 16 fences to land his incredible bet.

“Envoi Allen is 4/9 favourite, so he may well stick and let the bet run.”