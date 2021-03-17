Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Cheltenham
Fast Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
News
Tips
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
NRs
Columnists
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Envoi Allen could net the punter £500,000

Amazing acca on Envoi Allen for £500,000 at Cheltenham - for a fiver!

By Sporting Life
19:33 · WED March 17, 2021

One Betfair punter stands to win £511,225 for a £5 accumulator bet should his last selection and hot favourite, Envoi Allen, win the opening Marsh Novices’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival on Thursday.

The incredible bet has had four winners from his first four selections starting last June 19 when Golden Horde won the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot.

Hello Youmzain was another Royal Ascot winner for the punter and his long-range fancies Shishkin and Bob Olinger have cruised to glory in the Sporting Life Arkle and Ballymore Novices' Hurdle, respectively, this week.

Betfair spokesman Barry Orr said: “The customer is sitting on over half-a-million pound payout for just a £5 bet and told me he won’t be able to sleep tonight. I’d say that’s a massive understatement.

“He could take the cash out offer of £275,000 and sit back safe in the knowledge that regardless of what happens in the race he is £275,000 better off, or he can reject the offer and hope that Envoi Allen beats his seven opponents and also safely negotiates the 16 fences to land his incredible bet.

“Envoi Allen is 4/9 favourite, so he may well stick and let the bet run.”

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

Most Read Racing

Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content