Richard Fahey April 24 runners | Amaysmont the Saturday pick

Umm Kulthum will be going sprinting

We had four run in the Classic trials over the last week or so and they’ve all come out of their assignments well so we’re planning the next steps for them now, although none will run in the Guineas.

It looks for all intents and purposes that UMM KULTHUM needs to come back in trip now following her run in the Fred Darling.

She’s always been slowly away but she hit the lids and ran with the choke out, so she definitely won’t be going for the Guineas.

We’ll drop her back to six furlongs next and though we may try seven again at some stage we’ll see how she gets on at sprinting for now.

VENTURA DIAMOND is another one that wants to come back in trip following her run in the Nell Gwyn.

Her best form is on slower ground as well, she won on heavy ground a couple of times as a juvenile.

RHYTHM MASTER ran okay to a point in the Greenham, I just think he’s maybe ground dependent. A little bit of juice in the ground is probably what he wants.

He didn’t finish his race off but he was fit enough so he won’t go for the 2000 Guineas.

PYTHAGORUS is a hard horse to place being a Listed winner. He goes on the ground but he’s another that will probably be more effective with juice in the conditions.

He ran respectably in the Blue Riband Trial at Epsom with his penalty, it might’ve been an impossible task what we were trying to do as it looked a good renewal.