Altior - ruled out of Cheltenham

Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase: Altior ruled out

By Sporting Life
10:27 · MON March 15, 2021

Altior has been ruled of Wednesday's Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase following an unsatisfactory scope on Monday morning.

It's the second successive season that Nicky Henderson's star has been forced out of the day two showpiece.

The 11-year-old, who has won the race twice previously as well as the Sporting Life Arkle and the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, coughed after exercise on Monday.

Nicky Henderson Sporting Like Arkle Special: Shishkin

The veteran has made it to the track just twice since November 2019 when he met with his first defeat over obstacles at the hands of Cyrname.

Altior was forced to miss last year’s Queen Mother with a splint, which emerged the weekend before the race.

Henderson released the news via a statement on Twitter which read: “We are very sorry that we have taken the decision not to run Altior in the Champion Chase on Wednesday.

“He coughed after exercise this morning, which caused us to scope him, and as a result of what we have seen it would not be sensible to run him.”

