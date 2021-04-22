Altior faces six in Celebration Chase at Sandown

Nicky Henderson’s dual Queen Mother Champion Chase hero took the prize in 2017, 2018 and 2019 – but was denied a four-timer 12 months ago as racing was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Altior has just had the three races since that success two years ago and was beaten on his latest start at Kempton in December by Nube Negra.

He missed the Champion Chase at Cheltenham last month with a setback, where the latter, trained by Dan Skelton, was runner-up to the Henry de Bromhead-trained Put The Kettle On.

Nube Negra heads to Punchestown rather than Sandown, but Put The Kettle on does take her chance, with the line-up completed by Dolos, Greanateen, Ornua and Sceau Royal.