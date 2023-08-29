Alshinfarah heading to France next

Kevin Philippart De Foy has a French outing planned for the promising Shadwell filly Alshinfarah.

The two-year-old, who is owned and was bred by Sheikha Hissa’s thoroughbred operation, made a winning debut when taking a Doncaster maiden by half a length in July. After that she headed to Haydock for a seven-furlong novice and won comfortably under a penalty when defeating William Haggas’ Remaadd by a length and a quarter. That victory was then made to look even more impressive when the latter horse triumphed by a very taking four and a half lengths in a Goodwood maiden at the weekend. Philippart De Foy now has a trip to France pencilled in for Alshinfarah, with the Prix d’Aumale at Longchamp the target should the ground be suitable. The trainer said: “She is in very good form, William Haggas’ horse won at Goodwood and that was good to see. The filly is entered in France in the Prix d’Aumale at Longchamp next week, it’s a one-mile fillies’ Group Three. She is quite well related so the goal now is to try to get some black type. It seems to be a good place to go, it’s the right timing and as long as there is decent ground we will be aiming there.