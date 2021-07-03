Alpinista stamps her class in Group 2 Lancashire Oaks at Haydock

The grey daughter of Frankel scored the highest-ranked victory of her career on her ninth start, finding plenty for pressure towards the stands' side with a host of fillies breathing down her neck.

She was never more in control than at the line, Morris pushing her out for a one-and-a-quarter-length victory over Lady Hayes and Cabaletta (both 22/1).

Mystery Angel had cut out much of the running in the first half and more of the contest but had to settle for fourth in the end.

Alpinista was second to Love in last year's Yorkshire Oaks and was cut to 16/1 from 25s for that contest by Betfair, who also went 7/2 from 7/1 about her for the Lillie Langtry at Glorious Goodwood.

Morris said: “We’d chosen not to run her a couple of times because of the ground. Today they’ve rolled the dice and she seems to handle firm ground as well as soft ground.

“She was second to Love in the Yorkshire Oaks last year and she’s a Group Two winner now.

“These are the horses you want to ride when you’re getting up early in a morning and getting home late in the evening.”

Prescott’s assistant, William Butler, said: “She’s very game and we’ve trained lots of her family, who were very game as well.

“We were slightly worried about the ground as she was so effective on firm last summer, but her class got her through.

“She’s a Group Two winner, Group One second and dual Listed winner and you can pick your targets now.

“There are races like the Lillie Langtry (at Goodwood) and the Yorkshire Oaks and we’ll make a plan.”

4:40 Haydock Full result and free video replay

1st 1 Alpinista 11/4f

2nd 8 Lady Hayes (IRE) 22/1

3rd 3 Cabaletta 22/1

4th 9 Mystery Angel (IRE) 7/2

Sky Bet paid 4 places on this race

Winning Trainer: Sir Mark Prescott | Winning Jockey: L Morris