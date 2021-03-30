Cheltenham reflections: Allmankind to go up in trip

Dan Skelton has decided to step the five-year-old up in trip, following his first defeat over fences in the Arkle at Cheltenham.

Hassled for the lead throughout by Captain Guinness, his effort had petered out by the home straight as Shishkin breezed to an impressive win.

“I think we got put in our place quite unanimously by Shishkin, so I’m going to try him up in trip actually,” Skelton told Racing TV.

“I think we might even go to Ayr, over two and a half, and it gives him a little longer (to get over Cheltenham). He did put everything into that race. We’re not afraid to run him. He’s only a novice once, and that is why we’ll get him out once more.”

Skelton endured a frustrating Cheltenham Festival, with several horses placed and none getting closer than Nube Negra in the Champion Chase.