Show jumping star Tim Gredley hopes Allmankind can produce a big performance on his first jumps start of the season at Huntingdon on Sunday by carrying his family’s well-known silks to another notable success in the Fitzdares Peterborough Chase.

The Dan Skelton-trained six-year-old, who is owned by the Gredley Family, will bid to atone for his below par effort in the Grade Two feature 12 months ago when lining up in the two and a half mile prize for the second season running. Allmankind was sent off the 5/4 favourite for last year’s renewal after arriving at the Cambridgeshire track on the back of his victory at the same level in the Old Roan Chase, however he managed to beat just one rival home when trailing in a well-held fifth. Despite Allmankind failing to fire in two subsequent jumps starts last season, Gredley, who recently competed in a show jumping event in Belgium, reports the dual Grade One scorer to be back to his old self following a recent spin on the Flat at Newmarket.

Gredley said: “A lot has changed since last year’s race as we are just on a bit of a rebuilding mission but the guys seem happy with him at home. “He had a really good break back at ours. He has never been the easiest to get fit the first time out but he has had a run on the Flat ahead of this and he has schooled well at home. “Dan said he is back to his old self as he is picking the bridle up and running away. According to the boys he is loving life at home. We know he can put in a big performance now and again and hopefully this weekend will be one of them and that is why we are continuing to keep going with him." While disappointed with the result in last year’s race Gredley believes the lacklustre performance might have been down to his heroics at Aintree catching up with him. “This time last year he was coming into the race after winning the Old Roan and everything was firing. For whatever reason he found life a bit harder after that,” said Gredley.