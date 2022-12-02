Despite Allmankind failing to fire in two subsequent jumps starts last season, Gredley, who recently competed in a show jumping event in Belgium, reports the dual Grade One scorer to be back to his old self following a recent spin on the Flat at Newmarket.

Allmankind was sent off the 5/4 favourite for last year’s renewal after arriving at the Cambridgeshire track on the back of his victory at the same level in the Old Roan Chase, however he managed to beat just one rival home when trailing in a well-held fifth.

The Dan Skelton-trained six-year-old, who is owned by the Gredley Family, will bid to atone for his below par effort in the Grade Two feature 12 months ago when lining up in the two and a half mile prize for the second season running.

“This time last year he was coming into the race after winning the Old Roan and everything was firing. For whatever reason he found life a bit harder after that,” said Gredley.

While disappointed with the result in last year’s race Gredley believes the lacklustre performance might have been down to his heroics at Aintree catching up with him.

“Dan said he is back to his old self as he is picking the bridle up and running away. According to the boys he is loving life at home. We know he can put in a big performance now and again and hopefully this weekend will be one of them and that is why we are continuing to keep going with him."

“He had a really good break back at ours. He has never been the easiest to get fit the first time out but he has had a run on the Flat ahead of this and he has schooled well at home.

Gredley said: “A lot has changed since last year’s race as we are just on a bit of a rebuilding mission but the guys seem happy with him at home.

“He put everything into the Old Roan and he probably never really got over it. He is not a big horse so to carry top weight around there and that was quite an extraordinary performance. We thought Huntingdon would suit him last year as it is a nice flat track and I still think it will. I don’t think it matters if he goes left-handed or right-handed as he has won a Grade One going this way round.”

Had it not been for his tendency to over-race on the Flat when trained by Michael Bell then a career over jumps for Allmankind, who contested the 2019 Dee Stakes at Chester, might never have materialised according to Gredley.

“Sending him jumping was really a bit of an experiment. He is well-bred, but he was just too keen on the Flat, however he has been great fun over the jumps,” said Gredley.

“He has been good but I think the only thing is when you have had that much success with one you send off the flat like him you think they are all going to be like it!

“We have just had to re-think his schedule a bit this year and it has been as much about building his confidence back up.”

In 15 starts over jumps Allmankind has tasted victory on eight occasions including twice at Grade One level in the Finale Juvenile Hurdle at Chepstow and in the Henry VIII Novices’ Chase at Sandown Park, a race Gredley feels was his finest moment.

“His Old Roan win was his most gutsy display, but Sandown was definitely his best performance,” said Gredley.

“You look at what he beat there Hitman, Eldorado Allen, Ga Law and look at what these horses are doing now. It really puts into context just how much of a big performance it was. He has managed to win a couple of Grade Ones and he doesn’t owe us anything.”

A field of seven has been declared for the Fitzdares Peterborough Chase. The six other starters include 2021 winner First Flow.

Allmankind will be joined at Huntingdon by stablemate Father Of Jazz, who is set to make his jumps debut in the Fitzdares Looking Forward To Hwpas Tomorrow Novices’ Hurdle.

Rated 101 on the Flat the son of Kingman, who is a full-sister to last year’s Oaks fourth Save A Forest, was last sighted contesting a Listed race at Goodwood in May on his final start for Roger Varian.

“Father Of Jazz started becoming a little bit like Allmankind as he started to get a bit keen in his races,” said Gredley.

“He has not got the same jumping pedigree as Allmankind but I think two miles around Huntingdon will be fine as he was classy on the Flat. We did have him entered in the Grade Two at Cheltenham but we decided to find an easier race to start him off in. Like with Allmankind, it is a bit of an experiment."