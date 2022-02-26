The six-year-old takes on five rivals in the Royalequestrian Bedding And Manor Elite Horsebox National Spirit Hurdle, the two-miles-three-furlong feature on a seven-race card.

Allmankind, who will be partnered by Harry Skelton, has won five of his seven starts over fences, including a Grade Two at Aintree in October.

However, he has not been seen since early December when beaten 31 lengths by First Flow in the Peterborough Chase at Huntingdon.

Trainer Dan Skelton says he needed time to recover and is thriving again ahead of a switch to a sphere in which he has won three of six starts.

“Allmankind is back over hurdles and he doesn’t have a penalty,” said Skelton. “The trip is good for him, the race is worth a lot of money and he is in good form.

“He didn’t actually come out of Huntingdon all that well. He wasn’t at his best that day, obviously.

“He ran flat and he wasn’t great afterwards. I wasn’t happy with him. He was obviously off-colour that day and I didn’t know that at the time – if I had known, he wouldn’t have been there.

“But now he is happy and healthy and we schooled him over hurdles on Thursday morning with Harry, and we are happy with him. He is taking on some very good hurdlers, though.

“I think Tim (Gredley, owner) is keen to run him in the Queen Mother, so we will have a look.

“He should go well and the track won’t bother him at all. When he is on form, he’s a good horse.”

In a quality line-up, the Paul Nicholls-trained Monmiral, who won the Grade One Anniversary 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle at Aintree last April, returns after suffering his sole defeat in five outings over hurdles, having finished fifth in the Fighting Fifth at Newcastle in November.

Cheltenham International Hurdle winner Guard Your Dreams represents Nigel Twiston-Davies, while Gary Moore, who won this race five years ago with Camping Ground, saddles Botox Has.