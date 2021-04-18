Sunday Ayr review including Grade Two Champion Novices' Chase

A review of the rest of the action from Ayr on Sunday including another success for the Dan Skelton-trained Allmankind.

Allmankind too good and too tough Dan Skelton's Allmankind claimed a fourth success of his campaign with victory in the Grade Two Jordan Electrics Ltd Future Champion Novices' Chase. The teak-tough gelding started his season over hurdles at Cheltenham's Showcase meeting in October, winning his first three once switched to fences including the Grade One Henry VIII at Sandown before Christmas. He couldn't live with Shishkin and co. in the Sporting Life Arkle at Cheltenham last month but hit straight back with a typically dogged front-running performance at Ayr, finding generously for pressure on this step up to two and a half miles. Main market rival Tamaroc Du Mathan failed to complete the course but there was no faulting Allmankind, who registered another highly significant success for title-chasing jockey Harry Skelton, his championship rival having to settle for second on Malystic for trainer Peter Niven. Betfair introduced Allmankind at 20/1 into their long-range market for next year's Ryanair Chase.

3.00 Ayr result Allmankind 11/10 favourite Malystic Winning Trainer: Dan Skelton Winning Jockey: Harry Skelton

Reaction Dan Skelton said on Racing TV: "I think we've all seen him jump better, that's better than he jumped the first time we schooled him over fences though! "He's a funny kind of horse, he's exciting to watch and at the start of the season he's all hot air and exuberant and as the season goes on he's more relaxed. "But he maintains his condition well and for a horse who hard a hard season as a three-year-old, the only chance of making it as an older horse is running him like that, I think it bodes well for the future. "I was very taken with the performance and I think we stayed (the trip) well. the way he races now, I think he could get any trip. "He's a good jumper but he's a little bit lazy at the end of the season. When he was fresher and we were picking those races, he jumped better. So he wasn't at his absolute best today but we'll give him a long rest now and who knows. I'd love to have him super fresh for something like a Melling Chase next year. "He's been a marvellous horse. "The days are ticking (for Harry) now and we're counting down the days. He's getting closer to it (jockeys' title) but I've maintained that Perth has a big say in it and we'll send a few up."

Milkwood gets just desserts A long-term plan came to fruition for Neil Mulholland after Milkwood claimed a clear-cut victory in the Coral Scottish Champion Hurdle. The Somerset-based trainer revealed he has had the Grade Two contest as the primary objective for his seven-year-old ever since finishing fourth behind the high-class Sceau Royal in the Welsh Champion Hurdle at Ffos Las in October. Since that fine effort, Milkwood had been third in the Gerry Feilden at Newbury and third again in the fiercely-competitive County Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival. With the form of the latter contest significantly boosted by the subsequent Grade One success of the winner Belfast Banter, Mulholland’s charge was the 3/1 favourite to get back on the winning trail at Ayr – and did so in impressive style. After moving smoothly into contention under a confident ride from Sam Twiston-Davies, Milkwood took over the lead from Irish raider Ana Bunina after the final flight before pulling three and three-quarter lengths clear.

2.35 Ayr result Milkwood 3/1 favourite Anna Bunina 8/1 Tommy's Oscar 5/1 Winning Trainer: Neil Mulholland Winning Jockey: Sam Twiston-Davies

Reaction Mulholland said: “He ran very well in the Welsh Champion Hurdle and Ayr is a very similar track, so we’ve had this in mind since then. “It was the same type of race, but better ground and we’re delighted it’s worked out on the day. We were hopeful going into it, but it’s hard to win any race, never mind a Scottish Champion Hurdle.” On future plans, he added: “The only race left for him (this season) is the Swinton Hurdle at Haydock. “He’ll probably go chasing at some stage, but I’ve got to speak to the owner and see what we’re going to do. We’ll enjoy today and see how he comes out of it.”