The Willie Mullins-trained five-year-old started as the 7/4 joint-favourite alongside stablemate Brandy Love, who jumped violently left throughout the race and veered dramatically off her line over the penultimate obstacle.

Losing lengths in the process, Brandy Love handed the race to Allegorie De Vassy, who flew the last to cruise home for a three-and-a-half-length victory under Sean O’Keeffe.

“She did it well and I think she’s going to improve again,” said Mullins.

“The jump she threw at the last showed what she had left in the locker.

“I’d imagine she’ll go straight to Cheltenham now.”