Allaho eases to victory at Fairyhouse

Allaho (left)
January 25, 2020

Allaho cemented his Cheltenham claims as he got off the mark over fences in the Book Your Easter Festival Tickets Online @fairyhouse.ie Beginners Chase at Fairyhouse.

Beaten by stablemate Easy Game at Leopardstown over Christmas, he looked in a different league to his rivals on this occasion and so it proved, coming home in splendid isolation as the 2-5 favourite.

Willie Mullins' charge was slashed to 6-1 from 16s for the Marsh Novices' Chase and is now 12s from 16s for the RSA.

"From what I could see, it looked like he jumped great," said Mullins.

"Paul (Townend) just thought he was getting a bit tired the last day and jumped left.

"I'm happy with him and I'd imagine he will take up some engagement at Cheltenham after that, we'll see whether he goes for the RSA or the Marsh Chase.

"I'll have a word with Paul and see what he says. At least that is job done, it's a bit later in the season than we thought, but it's done.

"I doubt he'd run again before Cheltenham. I'll have a chat with connections, but I wouldn't think so unless Paul thought he needs another day out."

Townend said: "He's a big horse, big animal. He met most of them fairly spot on and did what I hoped he'd do in Leopardstown.

"He came on a lot from that run in Leopardstown. To be honest, going to the last ditch in Leopardstown, I was a bit worried and he did well to get as far as he did. He put it right today.

"He's very good to jump, he knows what he'd doing and has loads of scope when you want him as well."

