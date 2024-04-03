All-Weather racing tips, news and tracker horses

Andrew Asquith looks back at what was another excellent all-weather season and highlights some notable moments.

It was a new look to All-Weather Finals Day at Newcastle on Good Friday and the decision to change all of the Championship races to handicaps was rewarded with some cracking and competitive races. It really did shine a bright light on the day as a whole and we were treated by some excellent performances, notably from Elegant Man, who was a personal favourite for me in the Easter Classic. It was a very deep renewal with a nice mix of established performers and some improving younger horses, but Elegant Man proved himself to be in a different league to his rivals under an attacking ride.

Elegant Man under David Egan

To win a handicap as deep as the Easter Classic from a BHA mark of 108 was no mean feat, especially in the manner in which he went about his business, and it outlined him as a sure-fire future pattern performer. It is rare to see a horse make all of the running as he did on the round track at Newcastle, and the way he continued to pour it on in the closing stages suggests he has some engine. Connections clearly thought he was on a good mark given how strong in the betting he was, and to beat another highly promising, progressive rival in Penzance gives the form extra substance. Elegant Man is a nice type physically and very much the sort to go on improving this year. It is worth bearing in mind that this was just his fourth career start, so his future is very bright, and it will be interesting to see if he can translate his form to turf given he is very much bred for artificial surfaces.

There are some big pots abroad which connections will surely have an eye on and now securing himself a Timeform rating of 122p he will be a force to be reckoned with in top company. Jockey David Egan, who has made an excellent start as retained rider for Amo Racing, was also impressed, saying after the race: “He’s a horse having his fourth start and he carried top-weight in a £200,000 handicap – and he’s won like that, he’s a very classy horse.” Trainer Adrian Murray has entered him in the Coronation Cup, the Lockinge Stakes and the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh, all of which present opportunities at the top level for Elegant Man. He is an unlikely runner in the Alleged Stakes this weekend. Another performance that impressed me at Newcastle was that of Cuban Tiger in the opening Listed event over a mile. On paper, it perhaps wasn’t the strongest race for the grade, but Cuban Tiger and the runner-up – another who took a big step forward – pulled clear of the remainder in a good time and have the potential to reach even higher heights. Cuban Tiger was a €200,000 purchase as a yearling and only made his debut in January, narrowly landing the odds over six furlongs at Southwell, beating a couple of next-time-out winners in the process, and bumping into a nice sort on his next start at Kempton. He has taken a big step forward in each of his starts so far and the fact he has won at Listed level on just his third start marks him out as an exciting prospect. Cuban Tiger has raced only on polytrack and tapeta so far, but there is no reason why he won’t transfer his form to turf, while his pedigree suggests he’ll also stay further than a mile. He holds an entry in a conditions event at Chelmsford on Saturday, where he could potentially meet Notable Speech, the horse who beat him at Kempton, and that would be a fascinating rematch.

Download the Sporting Life App

Mick Appleby didn’t manage to get a winner on Good Friday but it still didn’t stop him from being crowned All-Weather Champion Trainer for a record eighth time, notching 43 winners in the season and fending off a fast-finishing Tony Carroll by one winner. Carroll enjoyed a fantastic campaign and his tally of 42 winners was helped somewhat by The Craftymaster and Tortured Soul, who won seven and six times, respectively, through the season, with the former being the winning most horse of the season. The Craftymaster has been a revelation since joining the Carroll yard and judged by his latest win at Newcastle his winning run may not have ended yet, either. The Jockey’s Championship was turned into a procession by Rossa Ryan, who recorded an impressive 85 wins and 26 clear of his nearest rival, Billy Loughnane, who was crowned Champion Apprentice for the second year running. He seems sure to launch a bold bid to also be Champion Jockey on the turf and he is as short as 7/2 in places to do so. Godolphin were awarded the Champion Owner title for a remarkable tenth year in succession. Charlie Appleby, the main trainer for Godolphin, wasn’t quite as busy as in previous years on the all-weather, but still managed 20 winners, including a Listed event at Kempton with Rebel’s Romance (who beat Elegant Man that day and has since gone on to win a Group 3 at Doha and the Dubai Sheema Classic at Meydan) and also the Winter Derby with Military Order, which was staged at Southwell for the first time. It was also another good season for this column, which finished up with +34pts profit, and I’ll look forward to returning later in the year.