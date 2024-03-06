All-Weather racing tips, news and tracker horses

Our man has two recommended bets at Kempton this evening, while he also has an early fancy for Wolverhampton on Saturday.

All-Weather Angle: Wednesday, March 6 1pt win Mashadi in 6.30 Kempton at 9/1 (General) 1pt win Pittsburg in 8.30 Kempton at 15/2 (General) 1pt win Nine Tenths in 2.40 Wolverhampton (Saturday) at 4/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

There is a bumper nine-race card at Kempton this evening which features some interesting contests, but the race of the night in terms of quality and competitiveness is undoubtedly the six-furlong handicap for three-year-olds. The market is headed by Media Shooter who arrives in top form, finishing third in a handicap which is working out well on his return from a break in January (a neck behind Roman Empire in receipt of 7lb), and he built on that effort when running away with a 0-75 handicap over course and distance on his next start. Media Shooter again ran well when runner-up back here last time, having no answer for the progressive winner – who had finished behind him at Lingfield – in the closing stages. He seems sure to go well again, but there are some other unexposed types in here, and he looks short enough with that in mind. Nariko is an interesting contender now starting out for Hugo Palmer. She was a whopping 600,000 guineas purchase at the breeze-ups last year and opened her account at the third attempt over this course and distance on her final start for Kevin Ryan in September. She displayed a good attitude that day and, though the bare form is nothing special, she arrives with potential and is holding her place in the market this morning. However, it is another stable debutant I like the claims of at the prices, and that is MASHADI, who starting out for Kevin Philippart de Foy having had spells with Richard Hannon and Dominic Ffrench Davis.

He showed plenty of ability last year, a precocious two-year-old making his debut at Newmarket in May, where he was just touched off by a Charlie Appleby-trained debutant, and he again displayed plenty of ability when behind an above-average newcomer at York and finishing over a length in front of Kylian, who went on to win a listed event and place in pattern company. Mashadi ran to a similar level when again beaten by a narrow margin at Bath, his third run in the space of 20 days, running into another newcomer with plenty of ability who went on to win a York nursery from a mark of 83 and also run respectably in a Group 2 at Doncaster. It is probably best to put a line through his final start for Richard Hannon, wasting what appeared a very good opportunity (started 9/2-on favourite) but again, it was his fourth run in a relatively quick space of time on very fast ground. The same can be said for his sole start for Dominic Ffrench-Davis, which came after four months off the track on heavy ground at Nottingham, and he never looked like getting involved racing on the near-side wing. His form from early last year has some real substance to it, though, and he has interestingly been gelded since last seen.

Mashadi has also joined a yard that do especially well with new recruits and he makes his handicap debut from an opening mark of 80 which could turn out to be a lenient one. He also steps up to six furlongs on his first try on an artificial surface and, given how he travelled in his races for Richard Hannon, his way of going should lend itself well to all-weather racing. He is also by Blue Point, who has a 17% strike rate with his runners on the all-weather, and I though he may be a little shorter in the betting this morning taking all of those factors into consideration. The final race on the card this evening is a basement grade handicap over 11 furlongs and I’m hoping that PITTSBURG is able to belatedly open his account on the Flat. He is a winner over hurdles and a two-time scorer over fences and he caught the eye to some degree on his return from four months off over a mile and a quarter at Chelmsford last month.

He was friendless in the market that day, starting 40/1 for another low-grade handicap, but he looked on good terms with himself throughout that race, given a patient ride and making good inroads in the straight without being subjected to anything like maximum pressure. Pittsburg was in an amateur riders’ race on that day, but now has an apprentice taking over in the saddle and, more importantly, has cheekpieces refitted for the first time in a while which should sharpen him up. There should be a fair pace to aim at and he has gone close from higher marks in the past. He has the ability to win a handicap at this level and, in what looks an open race for the grade, I’m hoping he can build on the promise of his Chelmsford run at what looks a fair price this morning. There is a good card at Wolverhampton on Saturday which features the Lady Wulfruna Stakes and the Lincoln Trial Handicap and I like the claims of the William Haggas-trained NINE TENTHS in the former race.

She looked potentially smart when winning a handicap over the same course and distance from all-weather specialist Cloud Cover in December, not the best away from the stalls, but travelling nicely in behind the leaders and easily moving through on the inner in the straight to win going away. Nine Tenths ran at least as well in defeat from a 9lb higher mark at Newcastle on her next start in a race which didn’t pan out ideally for her. She wasn’t best placed at the rear of the field and had to weave through horses to make her challenge, which was away from the eventual winner who also got first run on her. The winner did boos the form by going on to follow up in another handicap at Lingfield, though. Nine Tenths once again filled the runner-up spot back in listed company at Lingfield last time, not having many excuses this time, just bumping into a very progressive colt who made all of the running and was well on top at the line. That rival also gave the form a boost, too, when following up in a handicap back at Lingfield from a mark of 107. The return to Wolverhampton should suit Nine Tenths – she appeared to find everything happening too quickly at Lingfield – and her form stacks up. This race also has the potential to cut up with some of these also in the Lincoln Trial and the 4/1 available at the time of writing makes appeal for a filly who has the potential to step up again. Preview posted at 0835 GMT on 06/03/2024