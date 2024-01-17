All-Weather racing tips, news and tracker horses

Andrew Asquith has one horse to back at Kempton this evening, while he also highlights three horses to follow in the coming weeks.

All-weather racing looks likely to keep the show on the road this week at least, with a competitive card at Newbury scheduled for today the latest National Hunt fixture to fall by the wayside due to the cold weather. The action at Newcastle and Kempton today may not be bursting with quality, but there are a few interesting handicaps on each card which will keep us interested, and I like the claims of INBETWEENUS, who goes in the Bet At racingtv.com Handicap over seven furlongs at Kempton this evening.

She has shaped well on her last two starts in novice and maiden company, travelling well into contention over seven furlongs at Chelmsford two starts back, but short of room soon after entering the straight and her rider had to take a pull. She stayed on again once finding an opening, but her momentum had been halted and she wasn’t at all knocked about, either. That form has a solid look to it, too, the winner following up in a handicap from a BHA mark of 75, while the third also won next time from a mark of 70 (Inbetweenus was just under a length behind in fifth place). Inbetweenus also caught the eye to some extent on her latest start over a mile at Southwell 12 days ago, settled in mid-division and again travelling through her race in good style, asked for her effort over two furlongs out where she closed a little, but she had no more to give in the final furlong. That was her first start for eight weeks, so she is entitled to strip fitter, and she has the potential to do even better now handicapping back at seven furlongs. Based on her Chelmsford run, an opening mark of 64 doesn’t look excessive at all, and the addition of first-time cheekpieces may eke out more. Inbetweenus is well drawn, should get a nice pace to aim at with the likes of Ventura Empress and to some extent Compton Bay in the field, represents a trainer among the winners, and finds herself in an open race where the bar isn’t set too high; there is enough in her favour to make her of interest at double-figure odds.

One for the Winter Oaks on Saturday There is a valuable card at Lingfield on Saturday, which is part of their Winter Million Festival weekend, and a race I am looking forward to is the Winter Oaks. Simon & Ed Crisford won the race 12 months ago with Al Agaila and seemingly hold the key to this year’s renewal with two strong chances in Oh So Grand and Twirling. Ryan Moore has been pencilled in to ride the latter at the time of writing and, given her pedigree and connections, the market will likely make her favourite, but for me the one they all have to beat is Oh So Grand. She really impressed me when winning the trial for this race over the same course and distance last month, coming from more or less last to first with a sweeping run down the outside and she was hardly all out at the line. That turn of foot will continue to stand her in good stead on the all-weather, and even more so at this track, so hopefully we can get a price about her as she is almost certainly still ahead of her mark following a 4lb rise.

Three horses to follow Laheg Laheg has a good record on the all-weather, winning a couple of six-furlong handicaps in 2022, and he also finished a good third in a competitive 0-90 handicap at Lingfield last year, too. He kind of lost his way afterwards, but he made a very encouraging return to action in a wide-open handicap at the same track on Sunday. He had been given a chance by the handicapper, racing from a 1lb lower mark than his last winning one, and he did incredibly well to finish as close as he did following a tardy start which put him on the back foot. Laheg was doing all of his best work at the finish, coming home strongly in the final furlong to be beaten only half a length by a class dropper and a mare who arrived in top form. His effort can be marked up further when taking his closing sectional into account, running the last two furlongs in 21.63, faster than all of his rivals and earning himself a sectional upgrade by Timeform. Laheg will race from the same mark next time and he is a horse to look out for over the coming weeks.

Sibyl Charm Sibyl Charm is now with her third yard – was picked up by current connections for 23,000 guineas towards the end of last year – and she has shaped with plenty of promise on her last two starts at Newcastle and Wolverhampton, finishing runner-up twice, and arguably very unlucky not to have won last week. She was unlucky to bump into the thriving, well-handicapped The Caltonian two starts back (who has bolted up twice since) and she shaped much better than the bare result having been well backed at Wolverhampton, almost certain to have won had she been better positioned throughout the race. Sibyl Charm wasn’t best away from the stalls and raced a little too keenly in rear as a result, while she also had to make her challenge on the home turn out wide which wasn’t ideal. She was never able to get on terms with the leaders, but finished her race to good effect and only just failed at the line. She will race from just 1lb higher next time and remains a filly to be positive about, especially if found an opportunity back at Newcastle, given her run style will be seen to better effect at that track. West Hollywood There was a good novice event at Kempton last week which was won by 2,000,000 guineas yearling El Cordobes, who left his debut form well behind to come out on top, beating some well-bred types and it looks a race to keep an eye on moving forward. The Roger Varian-trained West Hollywood in particular caught the eye finishing fourth. He has an excellent pedigree, by very popular US sire Uncle Mo (progeny go particularly well on dirt), out of an unraced mare who is closely related to Derby winner Pour Moi and Gagnoa, who was placed in the Irish and French Oaks. West Hollywood was settled towards the rear in the early stages, travelling well and moving into contention in good style on entering the straight, switched out to the middle of the track for his run and staying on well without being knocked about, closing with every stride at the line. He came from much further back than those who finished in front of him and he looks a sure-fire improver, while he is just the sort to flourish when stepping up to middle distances later in the year; he looks a smart prospect. Preview posted at 0840 GMT on 17/01/2024