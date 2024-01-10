All-Weather racing tips, news and tracker horses

Andrew Asquith looks over the all-weather card at Kempton on Wednesday evening and has one recommended bet.

All-Weather Angle Tips: Wednesday, January 10 1pt win Sir Rodneyredblood in 8.30 Kempton at 8/1 (General)

There was a healthy turnout for the inaugural Sunday evening meeting at Wolverhampton, and as a spectacle I quite liked it, while it was also good to see that there were also a fair few owners and trainers who were in attendance. As with everything in life, it is impossible to please everyone, and it remains to be seen how well this new initiative will be supported from here, but the prize money will continue to be a big pulling point. Jockey Callum Shepherd admitted that the prize money does make a difference, but in the same breath he wasn’t all together sold by the idea of where it is situated in the calendar. “It would be nice if it wasn’t a Sunday evening,” Shepherd expressed to Sky Sports Racing. “We don’t need to be here on a Sunday evening. I think in the summer, during peak season, you accept it is part and parcel and jump racing can facilitate Sunday racing throughout the winter as we do through the summer. “Bar the festive period, I don’t think there is any great need for Sunday racing and certainly not Sunday evening racing.

“We might get a couple of hundred quid extra in our pockets, but I don’t think it is healthy. “I want to be able to go watch football with my dad and things like that and if this becomes a regular thing – which it will – you just cross that brink between having absolutely no work-life balance and I don’t think that is right. “My desire to ride winners and my desire to ride for David outweighs that, and it has to as a rider with the dedication it requires, it is not an option not to come. So I will always be available. But I don’t think I should be here at 8.30pm on a Sunday night.” I imagine that some of his peers will also agree with his comments, but hopefully the remaining five scheduled Sunday evening continue to be well supported, with BHA Chief Executive, Julie Harrington, saying “the financial performance of these fixtures will be far from the only measure of their viability.” Notable trainers who didn’t have runners on the card were John & Thady Gosden – though they haven’t had a runner as yet since before Christmas – Ralph Beckett, George Boughey and Marco Botti. The card at Kempton this evening isn’t all that inspiring, full of class 5 and 6 handicaps with some classified and novice events making up the remainder. The final race on the card does have an interesting look to it, however, a six-furlong handicap which seems sure to be run at a true gallop. The horse I am interested in is SIR RODNEYREDBLOOD, who has a habit of putting winning sequences together, so it was encouraging to see him take advantage of a falling mark at Chelmsford three weeks ago, even if he had to share the spoils.

In real time it looked like he had done enough to win the race outright, but he was joined on the line by one making their challenge from much further back and out much wider on the track. That’s never an ideal scenario for jockey or horse, but it was good to see Sir Rodneyredblood turn in his best performance for a while, and I think this race should set up well for him. He had landed a good draw in stall 3 and there is pace to his inside, while usual front runner, Premiere Beauty is drawn out wider, so you would imagine that horse will attempt to cut across at the earliest opportunity. That should result in Sir Rodneyredblood getting the perfect sit in behind the leaders which, in theory, will give him an excellent position to strike from in the straight. He also remains well treated on the pick of his form following a 3lb rise, still 1lb lower than when scoring over this course and distance in March last year under David Probert. He was impressive that day and that victory was also backed up by a solid timefigure. Probert and Sir Rodneyredblood also have a good rapport, with form figures of 519112 when teaming up together, and I’m expecting another bold bid. The price is starting to dwindle this morning but another horse I am interested in is the Richard Hannon-trained CLAXTON BAY, who is expected to relish the return to a mile.

His two best efforts so far have come over this trip at Lingfield and the extended mile at Wolverhampton and it is probably best to ignore his last two runs, which have come over seven furlongs and a mile and a quarter. He was outpaced over the former trip and failed to stay over the latter and he now races from a career-low mark of 67. Furthermore, there doesn’t appear to be much pace in this race on paper, so it is easy to imagine Claxton Bay getting an easy lead – he has led or been ridden handy on both starts at around this trip – and he may prove hard to peg back if that scenario transpires. Admittedly, there are some handicap debutants in here who may well progress past Claxton Bay, but Wait And Hope is quite short considering what he has achieved so far, and he hung to his left under pressure last time. I would be more concerned about Wadacre Icarus, who is quite stoutly bred on the dam’s side of his pedigree, and should relish this step up to a mile. However, Claxton Bay has the best form in the book, represents an in-form stable, and is a half-brother to the same connections’ Tacarib Bay, so there is reason to think that he is also capable of better himself. Unfortunately, the price has continued to collapse this morning, going from a general 11/4 into around 15/8, so I've made the decision to ditch him from the staking plan. A horse to follow Putting horses who have recently turned nine-years-old in my Sporting Life My Stable isn’t something I make a habit of, but in the case of Plantadream, I have made an exception. He was rated much higher at his peak (96) and he has shown that he retains a considerable amount of ability in two starts since returning from a two-year-absence recently. He wasn’t knocked about on his belated return over a mile at Kempton last month and he showed the benefit of that long-awaited outing when not beaten far over the same course and distance on Saturday.

Plantadream was again easy to back and was given a lot to do also in a race where it paid to race closer to the pace. He travelled smoothly and was short of room when the race began in earnest, having to wait for a gap around two furlongs out, but making rapid headway once in the clear, putting himself in with every chance in the final furlong but was unable to reel in the three who finished in front of him who were all better positioned. When you take into account his closing sectional, recording the fastest time overall, in turn earning himself a 10Ib sectional upgrade by Timeform, his effort can be marked up further, and he should be cherry-ripe next time with two recent runs now under his belt. Preview posted at 0930 GMT on 10/01/24