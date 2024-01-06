All-Weather racing tips, news and tracker horses

Andrew Asquith takes an in-depth look at the valuable all-weather card at Wolverhampton on Sunday and has three recommended bets.

All-Weather Angle: Sunday, January 7 1pt win Thirtyfourstitches in 6.00 Wolverhampton at 15/2 (Paddy Power, Betfair) 1pt win Chantico in 6.30 Wolverhampton at 10/1 (William Hill) 1pt win Rogue Thunder in 7.00 Wolverhamoton at 9/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Wolverhampton stage the first meeting of a new initiative which will feature all-weather racing on a Sunday evening tomorrow and, while it may not be everyone’s cup of tea, the first of six scheduled meetings has been very well received, with seven of the eight races attracting maximum fields. Of course, a huge part of this support is undoubtedly down to the boost in prize money – stable staff who travel with their horses on the day will also receive an added bonus – and, though not all trainers may agree with the concept, it will continue to be very hard for them and owners to ignore the money which is on offer, especially in comparison to what they race for in similar events during the week.

Full fields have also made for a really competitive card and the first race I want to get involved in is two-mile handicap. Savvy Brilliance is sure to be popular here given he has won his last two starts and bolted up over a mile and three quarters at Southwell last time. He was able to dictate modest fractions that day, however, and as a result few were able to get involved from off the pace. There is no doubting he is suddenly progressive, and he shouldn’t have any problem staying this longer trip, but he is now 9 lb higher and in a deeper race. One who is potentially very well handicapped is THIRTYFOURSTICHES for the Dr Richard Newland and Jamie Insole team. Admittedly, he is now a nine-year-old, but he achieved a useful level of form over hurdles in the second half of last year, and he hasn’t shaped at all badly in three relatively quick runs on the all-weather in recent weeks.

All three of those runs came over a mile and a half at this course, a trip which is likely on the sharp side for him on the level given he has won at up to just short of three miles over hurdles, and I liked the way he shaped on his qualifying run 20 days ago. Thirtyfourstitches was slowly away on that occasion, having to be rousted along to get a position, but he made good headway throughout the race, and made his move into contention out wide on the home turn. He came widest of all into the straight but stayed on well enough without being given too much of a hard time to finish fifth. The four who finished in front of him were made up by a couple of unexposed sorts, and two who had an official rating of 73 and 80, while he was also conceding 1lb to all of them.

Therefore, an opening mark of 69 may well underestimate him now making his handicap debut – especially in relation to his hurdles mark of 129 – and the booking of Rossa Ryan is a positive one. Furthermore, he ought to relish this significant step up in trip to two miles and, though he is drawn widest of all, those on his inside will all likely want to go forward, so he should be able to slot in nicely. It will be interesting to see how he fares in the betting, but I am of the opinion he is well handicapped. Just 30 minutes later there is a competitive 0-85 handicap over the extended mile which is worth just under £14,000 to the winner. For context, regards prize money, there is a 0-95 handicap at Kempton this evening which is worth £7,731 to the winner. The horse I like here is the Adrian Keatley-trained CHANTICO, who shaped better than the bare result on his stable debut at Kempton last month. He only beat two rivals home, but he was still in the firing line entering the final furlong having been ridden up to sit behind the early leader from his wide drawn down the back straight.

While it never looked like he would pose a serious threat after the eventual winner shot through on the inside with a nice change of pace, Chantico did stick to his task well before the lack of a recent run seemingly told. He had some solid form on the all-weather last year when trained by Roger Varian, opening his account in style – also recorded an excellent timefigure – over a mile and a quarter at Lingfield, and Chantico started odds-on for his handicap debut as a result of that performance on his next start, but wasn’t able to live up to expectations. It is also worth remembering that he originally cost 100,000 guineas as a yearling, is by Kingman and out of a mare who was rated 103 by Timeform, so he is bred to do a bit. This slight step up in trip should also help him and, while he is another who hasn’t fared well with the draw, his gate speed isn’t too bad and some of those to his inside are usually held up, so I’m hopeful he can get a good position under Hollie Doyle. Chantico now races from a career-low mark and, provided he comes on for his latest run as expected, he really ought to be competitive in a race of this nature. One firm has quickly cut his price and, interestingly, the last time Doyle and Keatley teamed up, they landed a gamble in the Ayr Silver Cup with Wobwobwob. My final bet on the card comes in the seven-furlong handicap and I am willing to give ROGUE THUNDER another chance. He has the tendency to race freely, but he looked a good prospect when opening his account over this trip at Chelmsford on his return and first start since undergoing a breathing operation in November.

He had displayed ability on his three previous starts, but that was a clear career-best effort, comfortably beating a next-time out winner, while the third has also won since, too. Rogue Thunder wasn’t in the same form on his handicap debut over the same course and distance last time, but he had a wide draw on that occasion, unable to get any cover and failing to settle out wide. His jockey wasn’t at all hard on him in the straight once his chance had gone and I’m prepared to put a line through that run. This race should set up much better for him, with pace all around him and he should be able to get a nice sit from his inside draw in a race which should be truly run. The handicapper has only dropped him 1lb for that effort, but he is reunited with Billy Loughnane, who was on board for his previous victory, and based on that win, he is still potentially well handicapped and still relatively unexposed.

Preview posted 1640 GMT on 06/01/2024