Andrew Asquith focuses on All-Weather Finals Day at Newcastle on Good Friday and has four recommended bets.

All-Weather Angle racing tips: Friday 7 April 2pts win Annaf in the 4.45 Newcastle at 10/3 (General) 1pt e.w. The X O in the 1.50 Newcastle at 25/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power, 1/5 1,2,3) 1pt win Fleurman in the 2.25 Newcastle at 13/2 (Bet365, BetVictor) 1pt win Base Note in the 3.00 Newcastle at 8/1 (BetVictor, Coral, Ladbrokes) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

The all-weather season comes to a close on Good Friday and Mick Appleby is set to be crowned Champion Trainer for a record seventh time, but the jockey’s title will go down to the wire with just two winners separating Daniel Muscatt and Kevin Stott (at the time of writing) at the head of the affairs, while Rossa Ryan is seven adrift. Muscatt has 14 rides booked from now until Friday, compared to Stott and Ryan who both have 11, so the advantage is clearly in Muscatt’s court, but it will be interesting to see how it plays out. One of the most competitive races on Finals Day at Newcastle is the Sprint which closes the card. On paper, there isn’t much pace in the race, and one horse who that shouldn’t pose too many problems for is ANNAF who has looked a much more complete model on all-weather this year.

He produced a massive effort on his return from four months off when winning a handicap from a BHA mark of 101 at Lingfield in January, dropped in from the widest draw and easily shooting through on the inside to put the race to bed in a matter of strides. Annaf had no trouble following up at Kempton next time, not having to be at his best, and he accounted for several of these rivals when completing a hat-trick in a listed event back at Lingfield when last seen at the beginning of February. Annaf proved a neck too strong for Diligent Harry on that occasion, who didn’t help his cause by hanging to his right in the straight, allowing Annaf to come through with his winning run and ultimately have a bit up his sleeve at the line. Annaf is also worth marking up for that success as he was the only one to throw down a challenge from off the pace. Diligent Harry boosted that form when winning a course and distance handicap from a BHA mark of 106 on his next start and it is best to put a line through his latest effort at Chantilly when the saddle slipped. There is no doubt Diligent Harry will throw down another stern challenge to Annaf – and I expect Summerghand to be more competitive too – but I fully expect him to uphold the form with all of his reopposing. rivals Annaf can be slowly away from the stalls, but it hasn’t hindered him so far on his way to this valuable prize, and it isn’t often a bad thing at a track like Newcastle. He can also boast a solid record at the track (1142) and, though I’m not stating anything out of the glaringly obvious given he arrives on the back of three wins and is currently favourite, I did expect him to be shorter in the betting. Annaf appeals as a rock-solid bet to me and I’ll be backing him accordingly to crown Appleby champion in style.

The Three-Year-Old Championship, which is over the same course and distance as the Sprint, has the potential to be run at a stronger pace with the likes of Michaela’s Boy, Desert Cop, Hello Queen and Shaquille all having made the running in the past. Of those mentioned I have a lot of respect for Shaquille, who arrives with a progressive profile having won three of his four starts, and produced a career-best effort when winning a qualifier for this race on his all-weather debut at Wolverhampton in December. That was a good performance as he sat close to a strong pace and still had the gears to hold off those coming from further back in the closing stages. Shaquille has been freshened up for this since and I prefer his chance to current favourite Shouldvebeenaring. However, at a much bigger price, I can’t resist backing THE X O, who has it to do on official figures, but I think the make up of this race will suit him well. He bumped into a couple of useful sorts on his first two starts before opening his account in good style at Southwell in January, proving two and three quarter lengths too strong for Harry Magnus, who had finished a length second to Shaquille in the qualifier for this at Wolverhampton on his previous start (albeit in receipt of plenty of weight).

The X O wasn’t disgraced on his handicap debut at Lingfield on his next start before proving himself well ahead of his mark when resuming winning ways back at Southwell in February where he looked levels above his opposition. He again wasn’t seen to best effect at Kempton last time in a muddling race, not having any real chance given how he was ridden. The switch to a straight six furlongs in a race which should be truly run, along with a return to tapeta, ought to bring out the best in him and I think it is a little insulting that he is currently the outsider of the field. Berkshire Rocco, who was beaten only a neck in the St Leger back in 2020, looks a solid favourite for the Marathon following his win in a qualifier at Southwell in January where he comfortably beat Rainbow Dreamer and also had Earlofthecotswolds and Solent Getaway even further behind. He also shaped well in a race not run to suit when runner-up to a smart type at Kempton last time with the same three rivals mentioned previously in behind. This track will suit him well and a bold bid is expected.

The thriving Barenboim is another to consider and, though I can see him being the last one off the bridle, his stamina for two miles round here has to be a concern after looking the likeliest winner – he traded at 1.04 in-running on Betfair – on his previous start at two miles before proving vulnerable to Solent Getaway in the closing stages at Wolverhampton two starts back. One horse who I can’t see running a bad race and another who will be suited by the return to this more galloping track is FLEURMAN. He was progressive in staying handicaps for Ralph Beckett in 2021 and changed hands for 130,000 guineas later that year. Fleurman didn’t take to hurdling as well as these connections would probably have hoped, but he has quickly resumed his progress switched back to the Flat in recent months.

He did especially well to beat a solid all-weather performer in a race run at a modest pace at Wolverhampton in February and was even more impressive when following up in a course and distance handicap on his next start. Fleurman accounted for another in-form rival with plenty to spare on that occasion and he was definitely the horse to take away from the race when beaten a head by Earlofthecotswolds in a qualifier for this race at Wolverhampton last time. He was doing all of his best work at the finish that day, only just failing to reel in the winner who did dig deep to be fair to him, but he was allowed an easy lead and always had the perfect position. The much longer straight at Newcastle will allow Kevin Stott – who has been on board for his last three starts – to wind Fluerman up and he will certainly not lack for stamina. He is around two points bigger in the betting than Earlofthecotswolds but I would argue he should be a shorter price than that rival. The Mile and Fillies’ And Mares’ both have short-priced favourites who I am not keen to oppose, though I do think BASE NOTE will run a big race in the Easter Classic. It was hard not to be impressed by the manner of his victory in a handicap at Lingfield three starts back where he sprouted wings from an unpromising position in the straight to win going away.