Andrew Asquith reviews the action from last weekend and is also hoping to follow up a 10/1 winner last week with a selection at Southwell on Tuesday evening.

All-Weather Angle racing tips: Tuesday 14 March 2pt win Papa Cocktail in 8.30 Southwell at 10/3 (Bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

There was a cracking card at Wolverhampton on Saturday and the standout performance for me was Alrehb, who proved himself to still be on the up when comfortably landing the Lincoln Trial. He received a bump leaving the stalls, but the race set up perfectly for him as he was able to sit in midfield in a race which was run at a sound gallop and there was none going better than him entering the straight. Alrehb was positioned behind the favourite and eventual second entering the final furlong but he was able to creep through on his inside and once it opened up he put the race to bed in the style of a horse who has more to offer, always holding on from the challengers in the closing stages. His record on all-weather is a very positive one (212511211) and he will remain a horse to follow on an artificial surface, but he has bits and pieces of form on turf, too, so it isn’t beyond the realms of possibility that he can be a fixture in some of the big handicaps on grass this summer. His style of racing will be well suited to a track like Ascot (where all-weather performers have a good record) and he would be interesting in something like the Hunt Cup further down the line. In the shorter term, he is in the Lincoln at Doncaster, for which he would carry a penalty, but he is yet to race on ground slower than good, which may pose a question mark.

The cream rose to the top in the Listed Lady Wulfruna Stakes as Berkshire Shadow and Angel Bleu finished first and second in what turned into a tactical race. The former won the Coventry at Royal Ascot as a juvenile and was only beaten five lengths in fifth on his return in the 2000 Guineas last year. Admittedly, he didn’t progress from that effort, but he still plied his trade at a high level last season, and he appeared all the better for a gelding operation on Saturday. Berkshire Shadow proved at least as good as ever on his all-weather debut, having a perfect trip round settled in just behind the leader and as that rival came quite wide into the straight he had a clear runway to take off on, never looking like being caught for all that Angel Bleu was doing all of his best work at the finish having been caught too far back. Angel Bleu, who was also a dual Group 1 winner as a juvenile, was the eye catcher in the race and the visual impression was also backed up by the clock, running the final two furlongs faster than all of his rivals (22.11 and 0.23 seconds quicker than Berkshire Shadow) and leaving the impression there are more races to be won with him this year. He had suffered a fetlock injury that required surgery after the Sussex Stakes last year so it was encouraging to see him go with plenty of enthusiasm. It is also worth noting that all of his best form on turf has come with some ease in the ground and he will be a player in minor pattern company under such conditions; he is one to add to your Sporting Life My Stable.

Later on the same card the final Fast-Track Qualifier for the Marathon took place and Earlofthecotswolds, the reigning champion, booked his ticket to defend his crown with a gutsy success. It was actually his first win since, but the bare form is nothing special, as he was allowed to set steady fractions and was all out to hold on narrowly at the line. However, you have to give him some credit as he looked like being swallowed up for much of the straight, but continued to find and his attitude will continue to stand him in good stead. However, I wouldn’t be in a rush to back him to follow up on Good Friday. Fleurman, who has been rejuvenated by a switch back to the Flat and all-weather of late, is probably the horse to take out of the race. He wasn’t suited by the run of the race and a more galloping track like Newcastle will definitely play more to his strengths. He is now qualified for the Final so I don’t see why connections won’t have a crack and I’d fully expect him to reverse the form. Most eyes will be on Cheltenham this week, but there is still plenty of all-weather action to get stuck into, starting with Newcastle and Southwell on Tuesday evening. Both cards look trappy, but there is one horse who interests me in the last race at Southwell and that is PAPA COCKTAIL, who hasn’t quite developed into the horse I expected him to given the glimpses of promise he showed as a juvenile.