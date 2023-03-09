Our man reviews the latest action while also looking ahead to Newcastle this evening where he has two bets.

All-Weather Angle tips: Thursday March 9 1pt win Compliant in the 5.45 Newcastle at 3/1 (bet365) 1pt win Dingle in the 6.15 Newcastle at 10/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

There are just four weeks left until Finals Day at Newcastle on Good Friday and Mick Appleby has opened up a lead of 15 from George Boughey in the Trainers’ Championship. That lead will be hard to close, but the Jockeys’ Championship still has an open look to it, with Kevin Stott two clear of Daniel Muscutt and 10 ahead of Rossa Ryan. The last-named has the biggest gap to close but is in the best form of the three at present having ridden 10 winners from his last 25 rides. If Ryan continues in that vein of form he seems sure to make a big challenge. Ryan also won the big race at Lingfield on Saturday when Iconic Moment landed good support in the Spring Cup Stakes, which was the final Fast-Track Qualifier for the Three-Year-Old Championships. In terms of quality, it probably wasn’t the strongest renewal on paper, but Iconic Moment arguably enhanced his reputation by maintaining his unbeaten record. The pace wasn’t overly strong and Iconic Moment was fresh enough in the early stages on his first start for four months, tracking stablemate and eventual runner-up New Definition before making his move out wide on the home turn, but he didn’t pick up as expected right away, having to really knuckle down to get his head in front right on the line.

"HE'S A MONSTER!" | Cheltenham Festival Best Bets: Day One

The fact he managed to win says plenty about his attitude and he likely has even more to offer and, while he may be flying too high if taking up his entry in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket, he is now qualified for Finals Day on Good Friday which looks the obvious next step in my opinion. Iconic Moment has raced solely at seven furlongs so far, but has done all of his winning on an artificial surface, and the drop in trip to six furlongs shouldn’t pose a problem to him at a track with a stiff finish like Newcastle. He would definitely be a player if connections decide to take that route. There was another Fast-Track Qualifier on Saturday at Chantilly and it was Loubeisien who came out on top in the Prix Anabaa. It was a useful renewal of that minor event but Loubeisien didn’t need to improve to make a winning reappearance for the second successive year, but he travelled well and put the race to bed with the minimum of fuss. Trainer Christophe Ferland stated in a post-race interview that they will wait and see if they receive an invite to Dubai to contest the Al Quoz Sprint, but if that doesn’t materialise then he will definitely head to Newcastle on Good Friday. French raiders have a good record in the Sprint having won it in 2018 with City Light and Bouttemont 12 months ago and Loubeisien wouldn’t be any back number if taking his chance. However, it is worth noting that Diligent Harry started favourite for that race at Chantilly and was still well in contention when his saddle slipped just after halfway. Diligent Harry is closely matched with leading British all-weather sprinter Annaf on their running in the Kachy Stakes at Lingfield last month so he is another not to be ruled out if taking his chance at Newcastle, particularly as you can put a line straight through this latest run.

"He'll be incredibly difficult to beat" | Cheltenham Festival Best Bets: Day Two and Three

Not many horses have caught the eye on the clock in the last week but one horse who has been knocking on the door recently and again needs marking up is Vega Sicilia who again finished runner-up at Newcastle last Thursday. He was unlucky to bump into a thriving sort on that occasion but the pair pulled well clear of the remainder in a modestly-run race and Vega Sicilia surely won’t be long in getting his head back in front on that evidence. Admittedly, he is proving expensive to follow, but he bumped into two next-time-out winners on his previous two starts at Southwell and Lingfield and, while this wasn’t the deepest race for the grade, the front two are definitely on an upward curve. The winner recorded 36.44 in the last three furlongs against Vega Sicilia’s 36.86, while the third was next fastest at 38.75 and, though it did turn into a sprint for home, a subsequent 2 lb rise for Vega Sicilia still looks lenient and will leave him on a very competitive mark next time.

"He's overpriced at 16/1" | Cheltenham Festival: Best of the Irish

There is a cracking handicap over a mile at Newcastle this evening (6.15) which features several interesting types. Initially, I was interested in Deferred, who has the potential to be much better than his current mark now making his handicap debut on his first start since September and a gelding operation. His form stacks up well, especially on an artificial surface, but all of the fancy prices quickly disappeared last night as if often the case for a horse with a profile like his. As a result, my old foe DINGLE has drifted out in the betting and I can’t help but give him one more chance at his current price having undergone a breathing operation since his latest start over course and distance. It is worth remembering that he was very well supported on his debut for Julie Camacho at Southwell in January, but time has told he faced a difficult task that day up against one of the most progressive horses on all-weather this season in Zealot, who has since won again twice since and is showing no signs of slowing down and now has a BHA mark of 96. The third and fifth in that race have also won again since so the form is solid overall.

Dingle was again beaten when well supported over course and distance last time when finishing third behind the reopposing Ron O and Roudemental. I don’t think he was seen to best effect on that occasion, though, even though he set his own pace out in front. Dingle was a sitting duck on that occasion despite the gallop being steady and races over a mile at this track more often than not suit the closers, while Dingle much prefers to be the hunter rather than the hunted. Ron O has boosted that form since and Dingle is now 6 lb better off with that rival, while he also has a 1 lb swing with Roudemental. There is a bit more pace on paper in this race, so hopefully it is run to suit Dingle much better and, hopefully his recent breathing operation will allow him to throw down more of a threatening challenge in the closing stages. Another horse I am interested in this evening is the James Fanshawe-trained COMPLIANT, who won for us at Kempton a couple of weeks ago. Admittedly, that wasn't the deepest race, and it was run at a steady gallop, so the form can’t be rated too highly, but I thought it was a perfectly good return to action for Compliant who was always doing enough once hitting the front.