Our man nominates a couple of horses for your trackers and has two bets for Kempton on Wednesday in his latest all-weather column.

All-Weather Angle Racing tips: Wednesday March 1 1pt win Fat Gladiator in the 6.00 Kempton at 12/1 (Bet365, BetVictor) 1pt win Billy Mill in the 7.00 Kempton at 9/2 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

The Winter Derby was the feature race at Lingfield on Saturday and Lord North managed to go one place better than last year, easily stretching clear of Tyrrhenian Sea in the closing stages to make a comfortable winning return from eight months off. That will have put him spot on for the Dubai Turf at Meydan later this month, a race he won in 2021 and dead-heated in 12 months ago, and he will head back there with strong claims of completing a hat-trick in that Group 1. There was also a bit more to glean from Tyrrhenian Sea, too, who proved at least as good as ever returned to a mile and a quarter and he remains a horse to be positive about on the all-weather. However, he is not qualified to run in the Easter Classic at Newcastle – a race he finished runner-up in last year – having only had one run this all-weather season, but he does hold an entry in the Lincoln at Doncaster at the beginning of April. Tyrrhenian Sea also has plenty of solid form on turf and that may be the avenue that connections are going down. The Hever Stakes produced an exciting finish with Kimngrace finishing with a proper rattle to pick up Tone The Barone close home. Arecibo and Look Out Louis set a good pace which set it up for the closers, both the first and second getting a good run through – albeit through tight gaps – and Kimngrace’s smart turn of foot proved the difference. She doesn’t hold any future entries and is another who is not yet qualified for Good Friday, though six furlongs at a stiff track like Newcastle wouldn’t be her bag anyway. She is equally effective on turf, though, and she should have more to offer on this evidence, particularly when getting a strong pace to aim at on fast ground.

Arguably the most exciting horse seen at Lingfield on Saturday came later on the card when Burglar landed good support to make a winning debut. He is from a family that connections know well, a full-brother to Ribblesdale winner Frankly Darling and a half-brother to smart handicapper First In Line, both of whom stayed well. It is therefore encouraging how much speed he showed starting out over a mile, showing clear signs of greenness at different stages of the race, but readily going clear of his rivals when receiving a reminder over a furlong out. Admittedly, the opposition wasn’t great, but his performance was backed up by a good closing sectional, and he is entitled to take a big step forward next time. Burglar will more than likely stay further than a mile and he is an exciting prospect for team Gosden heading into the turf season. Another horse trained by the Gosdens who is worth following next time is Security Code. A quick look at the form book and it will say this horse finished last of eight and beaten nine and a quarter lengths, but that doesn’t really tell the full story. He had shown plenty when making a winning debut at Wolverhampton in November of 2021 and wasn’t disgraced on his turf debut when only narrowly beaten by a Sir Michael Stoute improver who he was conceding weight to at Yarmouth five months later. Security Code seemingly hasn’t been the easiest to train given he was making his reappearance after another absence on Saturday, but he showed that he retains plenty of ability in a race which didn’t pan out ideally for him at all. He wasn’t the fastest away and was dropped in rear, though he refused to settle which prompted Rab Havlin to let him stride on, finding himself positioned widest of all down the back straight and having to take a trip around the houses on the home turn. Havlin admitted defeat soon after, almost easing him off but Security Code still galloped all the way to the line to finish with running left. Given his strength in the market connections clearly feel they have a well-handicapped horse and he will likely be seen in a different light next time.

At Kempton this evening there are a couple of horses that interest me and the first of those is FAT GLADIATOR who makes his return from 10 months off in a competitive-looking mile handicap. He remains unexposed for a four-year-old and made a positive impression switched to handicaps and the all-weather last year, building on previous promise when opening his account with a fair bit up his sleeve over seven furlongs at this course in April. He ran at least as well in defeat on his final start at Brighton later that month, transferring his improved form to turf and losing out only to a fellow improver who has since developed into a useful performer. Fat Gladiator is stepping into deeper waters now and has been handed the widest draw in stall 11, while he also has his fitness to prove, but this race should be run to suit his usual hold-up style with a strong pace forecast, and the mile start at Kempton is at the beginning of the back straight which allows plenty of time for him to get tucked in.

The runners that trainer George Baker has had in Britain in recent weeks have all been running well, so the yard is in sound enough form, and the step up to a mile also has the potential to unlock further improvement given how he finished his races last year. I think he is well handicapped off a mark of 67 and there is enough juice in his price this morning to make him of interest. BILLY MILL also has a wide draw to overcome but he is another who lurks on a fair mark. I put Wyvern up as a horse to follow after his run at Wolverhampton a couple of weeks ago and Billy Mill also shaped with plenty of promise in the same race when just half a length behind in third. Wyvern has since won at Lingfield in good style and I think it is worth backing Billy Mill here to overturn the form with Follow Your Heart who beat them both at Wolverhampton. That race was run at a steady gallop which suited Follow Your Heart much better as he was given a more prominent ride and was always in a good position to strike.