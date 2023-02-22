Our man has two bets at Kempton this evening while also highlighting a couple of horses for you tracker.

All-Weather Angle tips: Wednesday 22 February 1pt win Compliant in 7.00 Kempton at 7/2 (Paddy Power, Betfair, 888) 1pt win First Officer in 7.30 Kempton at 15/2 (Paddy Power, Betfair, 888) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

There was another Fast-Track Qualifier at Lingfield on Saturday, which was the last one for the Fillies & Mares, and the Rae Guest-trained Aramis Grey landed good support to deservedly resume winning ways having bumped into two leading all-weather performers Manaafifth and Annaf on her previous two starts. The set up of the race suited her, well positioned behind the front two who set just a steady pace and she was always in her comfort zone, moving smoothly into contention in the straight which allowed her rider to just sit and push the button when he wanted. It is hard not to warm to Aramis Grey, especially given her record on an artificial surface, but interestingly, she is yet to race at Newcastle, and you have to think seven furlongs at that track may well just stretch her stamina. There is also the matter of Manaafifth, who has a couple of options on Finals Day, but she will be a strong favourite if turning up in the Fillies & Mares and has already proved much too good for Aramis Grey off level weights, while the track at Newcastle will suit Manaafifth much better, too. Still, Aramis Grey has qualified so may as well take her chance given the prize money on offer and Rae Guest said it will be considered in a post-race interview on Saturday. Vadream, who finished runner-up to Aramis Grey, also shaped well with an eye to the future and under different circumstances she may well have posed more of a threat. Vadream was held up in rear and didn’t handle the bend so well, coming wide and losing ground before staying on all the way to the line. She is a smart performer on her day and I would probably back her to reverse the form if taking her chance on Good Friday (will need another run to qualify) at a course where she made a promising debut back in 2020.

Get Stuck In - Ep 14: Grand National Weights Special

Later on the same card there was a useful mile and a half handicap and Crystal Delight, who finished second, is a horse I will be keeping on side. He is from an excellent family – out of a very smart Crystal Capella who is closely related to top-class Crystal Ocean – and was picked up for 60,000 guineas by current connections having had just two starts for Sir Michael Stoute. He made the perfect start for William Jarvis when winning a novice event by seven and a half lengths at Lingfield in December and there has been plenty to like about his last two runs in handicap company, bumping into a thriving sort at Newcastle last month and again finding only a progressive rival too strong on Saturday. That was his first start at a mile and a half – a trip he is bred to relish – but he was far from suited by having to make the running in the first half of the race, racing keenly in front before the eventual third quickened it up around four furlongs out. Crystal Delight stuck to his task well and stayed on without ever looking a threat to the winner in the straight, but under different circumstances I’m certain he can prove himself a well-handicapped horse. He has been nudged up another 2 lb but this lightly-raced, well-bred colt show himself in a different light when getting a good pace to aim at.

Another horse who went in my Sporting Life My Stable was the Hugo Palmer-trained Samagon, who finished fourth in a seven-furlong maiden which had a bit of depth to it at Kempton last Wednesday. It was won in comfortable fashion by one who had already shown a bit on debut and, while the runner-up was the obvious eyecatcher in the finish, I thought Samagon shaped with considerable promise and is entitled to take a big step forward next time. He showed clear signs of greenness in the early stages, having to be niggled along on the inside just to hold his position in the first few furlongs, and he had plenty on from his position upon entering the straight. However, the penny started to drop passing the two-furlong marker and he started to motor, staying on well in the final furlong without being subjected to a hard ride. Samagon’s finishing effort was backed up by the clock, too, recording a time nearly half a second faster than the winner in the last three furlongs and the second fastest overall (34.57 compared to 34.46 of the runner-up). There is plenty of speed on the dam’s side of his pedigree, but you wouldn’t be in a rush to drop him back in trip for all he is entitled to sharpen up for this experience. He should go close in a similar event next time.

Moving on to this evening’s action and Lightship, who was a winner for us a couple of weeks ago, would have been of firm interest again if the overnight prices had held up. Unfortunately, the 3/1 available last night has turned into a general 13/8 at the time of writing, so she is not really a viable bet now for all she is my idea of the winner. There are a couple of other horses who interest me tonight, though, and the first is the Jane Chapple-Hyam-trained FIRST OFFICER, who wasn’t progressing for Roger Varian, but showed much improved form when bolting up over a mile and a quarter at Nottingham in heavy ground on debut for this yard.

He wasn’t disgraced when hitting the frame in some competitive handicaps – including the November Handicap at Doncaster – afterwards and shaped well under an inexperienced rider at Southwell on his return from 13 weeks off at the start of this month. First Officer was far from disgraced on his sole start over two miles last year and given they don’t usually go quick over staying trips round here his middle-distance speed could prove a potent weapon. This mark doesn't seem excessive and he adds a different element into a pool of horses who have largely been racing against each other this winter. At around 13/2 he looks a fair bet with David Egan taking over in the saddle. There is a very interesting fillies’ handicap half an hour earlier and COMPLIANT is a horse who I have been waiting to see back on the all-weather. She is from a good Cheveley Park family and built on previous promise when opening her account on handicap debut at Newcastle in November, travelling well and leaving the impression she really relished the step up to a mile and a quarter with how she went away from her rivals close home.