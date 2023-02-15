Our man has another bet at Kempton this evening as well as pointing out a couple more horses who caught the eye last week.

All Weather Angle Tips: Wednesday 15 February 1pt win So Chic in the 7.00 Kempton at 4/1 (General)

It was a relatively quiet week for all-weather racing but last Wednesday’s Kempton card played host to another Fast-Track Qualifier for the Marathon which was won in pretty emphatic fashion by Earl of Tyrone. He made up into a smart performer for Paddy Twomey in Ireland last year, notably finishing third in the Ebor at York, and he made a winning start for new connections in the style of one who has even more to offer at staying trips. New owners Australian Bloodstock went to 300,000 guineas to secure his services at the Tattersalls Horses-In-Training Sale and he will reportedly go straight into quarantine now ahead of a trip to Australia. That unfortunately means he won’t be heading to Newcastle on Good Friday, but Berkshire Rocco, who was readily put in his place, will be happy about that. He wasn’t suited by the emphasis on speed, which can often be the case over staying trips at Kempton, and the more galloping nature of Newcastle will see him in a better light. Berkshire Rocco didn’t do much to put you off his chance in the Final, while it was also encouraging that he backed up his Southwell effort given he has had his problems in the past. One horse who finished further back but also caught the eye was Sleeping Lion, who has a good record round Kempton and had won the corresponding race 12 months earlier. He clearly isn’t the easiest to train but there is no doubt that he has ability, typically travelling well into the race before leaving the impression he was in need of the run after 10 months off. He bombed out in the Marathon Final last year but you would back him to finish much closer to Berkshire Rocco if the pair meet again down the line.

There were more pointers towards the Sprint Final on Tuesday evening as Diligent Harry showed his class to defy top-weight in a six-furlong handicap at Newcastle. He never looking in any trouble and only did what was required once hitting the front, well suited by a strongly-run race and it looks form to take a positive view on. His ability to travel strongly through his races will continue to stand him in good stead and Newcastle suits him much better than Lingfield, where he was a little errant in the finish on his previous start. The result also boosted the form of Annaf, who comfortably got the better of Diligent Harry off level weights at Lingfield earlier in the month, and remains one of the best sprinters we have seen on the all-weather in recent months. I mentioned Wyvern in this space a few weeks back after he very much caught the eye on his return to action at Southwell last month and he only just failed to land a gamble at Wolverhampton on Saturday evening. Being a supporter myself, it was hard viewing, as he clearly shaped like the best horse at the weights and just lost out on the nod after finishing with a wet sail. Wyvern also caught the eye on the clock, earning himself a 12 lb sectional upgrade by Timeform after running the final two furlongs in 23.00 seconds, faster than all of his rivals except third home Billy Mill. His closing sectional read 22.89 seconds which earned him a 14 lb sectional upgrade and both horses should be added to your Sporting Life My Stable, especially as Wyvern has only been raised 1 lb in the weights and Billy Mill has been left on the same mark. They will remain well handicapped.

There is some competitive racing at Kempton this evening, the mile handicap at 7.30 looking a tricky puzzle to solve. Rogue Force looks a worthy favourite this morning as he caught the eye on his return from a short break over course and distance last month and is now 3 lb below his winning mark. However, six-time course and distance winner Uzincso also lurks on a dangerous mark and this represents a drop in grade, while Sisters In The Sky shaped better than the bare result over seven furlongs last week and may now be ready for this trip. None in that race interest me at the prices, but half an hour earlier SO CHIC is interesting in the fillies' handicap over seven furlongs. This race also has an open look to it, with Abbey’s Dream and Lordsbridge Girl both arriving on the back of career-best wins, but the latter isn’t sure to be suited by this drop back to seven furlongs, while the former was seen to good effect in a tactical race at Newcastle last time.

So Chic also recorded a career-best performance on her latest start at Wolverhampton and that looks a very solid effort for the grade, only narrowly failing to beat another improving sort who had some good form in the book. That performance also looked good on the clock and the fact that So Chic pulled clear of the remainder with the winner is another reason to take a positive view of the form, while she was also fighting back at the line and it looked like she may have got back up in real time. So Chic is able to race from the same mark here (due to be 3 lb higher in future) and there should be more to come from her, while tactics shouldn’t be a problem as she showed she can sit up with the pace at Wolverhampton. The general 4/1 available looks fair enough, especially for a yard in top form at present, and Charlie Hills and David Egan can boast a 67% strike rate when teaming up together at Kempton.