Sky Sports Racing's Alex Hammond discusses four major talking points ahead of All-Weather Finals Day at Newcastle this afternoon.
Welcome to Newcastle. I have today plodded along with the Easter traffic to the northeast for what should be a superb day of racing, which will more than make up for the sedate motorway miles. For the second successive year the venue will host the culmination of the All-Weather Championships, and this is the climax of season ten. Here are four talking points on the day.
For those of us that tuned into the excellent documentary Horsepower, you’ll know what a great team Balding and Murphy are. Well, the pair are back together again, after the former champion jockey recently returned to the fray having been away serving his lengthy suspension. He has picked up as if he’s never been away, and Good Friday should be a day of celebration for the duo. They kick things off with blue blooded Arabian Storm in the opening Burradon Stakes. The Kingman colt is out of 50/1 Juddmonte International star, Arabian Queen, and this 2000 Guineas entry is full of potential.
Their other excellent chance of a winner looks to come in the Mile Championships with recent Lady Wulfruna winner Berkshire Shadow; but you wouldn’t discount Berkshire Rocco in the marathon and Notre Belle Bete in the Easter Classic.
The jockey returned last month from his most recent spell on the side-lines with injury. His sixth ride back will come on Earlofthecotswolds in the Marathon final, who provided us with a memorable and emotional victory in this race twelve months ago. Tom Queally gave the horse a skilled ride to beat Fleurman at Wolverhampton last time out and if he can repeat last year’s win, he’ll provide Keniry with his first winner since October. That would be the perfect way to bounce back.
Extraordinarily there are two champion trainers in Britain with the surname Appleby, and they exist alongside each other. Charlie is the current flat champion, but Mick has wrapped up an impressive seventh All Weather title this winter season. What is more surprising is that all weather Appleby is yet to win a race on finals day, despite his consistent form during the colder months. Annaf could change all of that in the Sprint Championships, and no one deserves a winner more than Mick.
We say it every year, but the all-weather season continues to thrive. There is some serious prize money on offer across Newcastle, Lingfield and beautiful (not all weather obviously) Bath. I’m really looking forward to guiding Sky Sports viewers through all three fixtures on this bumper day. It’s a day that will hopefully leave us warm and fuzzy, and well and truly warmed up for the summer months to come.
