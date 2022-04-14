All-Weather Championships Finals Day, a part of the racing calendar since 2014, has a new home this year with the meeting taking place at Newcastle rather than Lingfield. Tony McFadden outlines what difference the change of venue might make.

Most British all-weather courses, including Lingfield, are essentially sharp in nature and reward speed. This is not the case at Newcastle, however, where there is a much greater emphasis on stamina in part due to the configuration of the track and the stiff uphill finish. At Lingfield the all-weather course is laid out on the inside of the turf track and is shorter than a mile and a quarter in circumference, with the home straight, which comes after a slight downhill turn, measuring less than two furlongs.

Newcastle's round course is much more galloping in nature - it is around a mile and three-quarters in circumference - and has a home straight of longer than three furlongs that is uphill. In addition, races at up to and including a mile are run on a demanding straight course, which is unique for an all-weather venue so poses a different test for the competitors.

As a rule, front-runners and prominent racers fare much better than hold-up performers in British racing - more races are run at a false pace than a strong one – and analysis of Timeform’s Early Position Figures illustrates this point. Since 2016 in all-weather races in Britain, around 55% of winners recorded a Timeform Early Position Figure of 1 or 2, meaning they either made the running or raced prominently. Only 20% recorded a 4 or a 5, meaning they raced towards the rear or in rear. The remaining 25% is made up of those in mid-division. The figures at Lingfield almost mirror the overall picture, but it's a different story at Newcastle, with the data highlighting that being held up isn’t anywhere near such a disadvantage as it is at other all-weather venues. At Newcastle around 47% of winners made all or raced prominently, while those towards the rear or in rear won 30%, which represents a significant uplift on how hold-up performers have fared elsewhere.

Two who will benefit from the switch to Newcastle My Oberon - 14:00 Newcastle My Oberon is the best horse in the All-Weather Mile - he is 6 lb clear of his rivals on Timeform's figures - and he has even stronger claims at Newcastle than he would have done had the race been taking place at Lingfield. My Oberon has not run at Lingfield or Newcastle, but as a horse who tends to be held up, stays further than a mile and has shown that he responds well to pressure, he will be better suited by Newcastle's stiff, straight mile rather than being on the turn at Lingfield.

Harry's Bar - 14:35 Newcastle Harry's Bar was prominent in the market for last season's Sprint final at Lingfield but he made little impression having been dropped out last from his wide draw and was ultimately a never-threatening sixth. He should benefit from the switch to Newcastle as the straight course will allow him to get rolling earlier, while the uphill finish means those in front are likely to be stopping faster than they were at Lingfield. He proved his wellbeing when winning at Dundalk last month, putting up a career-best effort on Timeform's figures.