“We’re looking forward to running her. She’s very well in herself and looking forward to Saturday week.”

“She’s in good form and is on target for Ascot,” Twomey said.

The three-year-old defeated five-time Group One winner Love by a short head in the Blandford Stakes at the Curragh on her latest start.

Stablemate Pearls Galore may try her hand in America next month following her excellent run in the Prix de la Foret. Twomey believes the daughter of Invincible Spirit will be suited by track conditions in the United States.

The four-year-old filly lost nothing in defeat when going down by two lengths to the impressive Space Blues in the Group One over seven furlongs at ParisLongchamp on Sunday.

That followed her fine effort in the Matron Stakes over a mile at Leopardstown, where she was beaten only a neck by No Speak Alexander.

“We were very happy with her. She ran a great race on ground that wasn’t ideal for her,” said Twomey.

“Take nothing away from the winner, who was very impressive on the day, but she ran a great race. She’s a tough filly, and we’re pleased with her."

“We’ll see how she is in the next week to 10 days. America is a live option for her at the minute. She’ll like fast ground and a tight track with a bend there. We’ll have a look a the options but we certainly wouldn’t rule the Breeders’ Cup out.”