Cashel trainer Paddy Twomey reports La Petite Coco to be on course for the QIPCO British Champions Fillies And Mares Stakes at Ascot on October 16.

The three-year-old defeated five-time Group One winner Love by a short head in the Blandford Stakes at the Curragh on her latest start. “She’s in good form and is on target for Ascot,” Twomey said. “We’re looking forward to running her. She’s very well in herself and looking forward to Saturday week.”

