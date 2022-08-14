Marshman is set for a quick reappearance in the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes at York following his impressive win at Thirsk on Friday night, with an ambitious plan being hatched to make the talented youngster champion two-year-old.

The Karl Burke-trained colt caught the eye when overcoming greenness on debut to register a comfortable victory at Ayr, a performance which put him in line for a tilt at the Richmond Stakes at Goodwood. However, an issue on the morning of the race saw him ruled out of the six-furlong Group Two and saddled closer to home for his second start, powering to an imperious eight-and-a-half-length victory at the Yorkshire track. “We had him in the Richmond at Goodwood and the hope was he would go there and run a big race,” said Nick Bradley, managing director of Nick Bradley Racing.