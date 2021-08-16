Emma Lavelle feels her stable star showed he is back on the right track by sticking on well to finishing third behind Champ in the Long Walk Hurdle. But she would like to see the ground ease to bring his stamina more into play.

The Andover trainer will give the nine-year-old his prep run for the Festival in the Cleeve Hurdle at Cheltenham on January 29, a race he won in 2019 before going on to Stayers’ Hurdle glory and again in 2020.

Lavelle said on Sunday: “He’s perfect. He’s come out of the race really well and all is very good.

“We were delighted with him. It was much more back in the right direction and he’s run a smashing race.